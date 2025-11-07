Jennifer’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Jessica Tisch: from zio billionaire trash queen to Mamdani favorite
Zohran Mamdani says he wants her for the job, but does he have a choice?
Nov 7
•
Jennifer Koonings
59
12
October 2025
The NYPD is a global criminal enterprise
The New York City Police Department is a globally expanding, massively well funded operation - aligned with the most nefarious forces while enjoying…
Oct 26
•
Jennifer Koonings
5
Does the NYPD attract or create child abusers - or both?
The NYPD continues to recruit children for and promote their youth programs despite scandals and child abusers regularly being found among their ranks
Oct 5
•
Jennifer Koonings
7
2
September 2025
New York City perpetuates sexual violence
NYPD: If you are raped, you are on your own. or maybe it was even one of their own
Sep 14
•
Jennifer Koonings
2
what's going on in the public health industrial complex?
theatrics to distract their real intentions
Sep 7
•
Jennifer Koonings
1
July 2025
Dating app HELL
Online dating apps have been the greatest gift to predators and rapists since the advent of sedatives.
Jul 16
•
Jennifer Koonings
1
Coming soon
This is Jennifer’s Substack.
Jul 2
•
Jennifer Koonings
© 2025 Jennifer Koonings
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts