Police Youth Explorer Scandal

Despite the Marshall Project releasing a damning report last year on Police Youth “Explorer” programs and how these programs serve as gateways for child sexual abuse - police departments like the NYPD continue to heavily recruit “at risk” youth and promote their Explorer programs. In its report, the Marshall Project detailed nearly 200 cases regarding police officer misconduct across the country and how these programs allow easy access to vulnerable children for cop predators so they can groom, sexually abuse and engage in other inappropriate behavior under the auspices of “mentorship.”

What is the Explorer Program?

Created by the Boy Scouts of America decades ago, there are hundreds of law enforcement explorer chapters across the country. Police department youth explorer programs are overseen by Scouting America, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Last year, Scouting America finalized a $2.5 billion settlement for the over 82,000 victims of child sexual abuse who were sexually abused during their time with Boy Scouts of America. This settlement was reached after BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020 after paying out more than $150 million to settle hundreds of CSA lawsuits between 2017 and 2019.

The NYPD Explorer program

The NYPD explorer program self-describes as giving “…young men and women from the city’s diverse communities an introduction to a career in law enforcement… geared for ages 14 to 20…results in strengthening ties between the community and police.” The NYPD program explains that their program aims to facilitate “positive interactions” between explorers and law enforcement officers which “…helps young adults see officers as fellow human beings, and allows greater opportunities to build positive relationships between the New York City Police Department and the city’s diverse communities.”

In the NYPD program, children are taught how to do traffic stops, how to not get shot by police, how to apprehend criminals, how to sweep crime scene perimeters, how to respond to bomb threats, how to protect important people as well as other “fun law enforcement activities.” The NYPD also routinely uses children in their explorer program for free labor – cleaning up trash, painting over graffiti and washing patrol cars.

NYPD Youth Programming and grooming

From publicly available information online as well as posted photos by the NYPD, NYPD officers routinely engage in the first four steps of grooming with youth Explorers.

Predators groom children in order to gain their trust as well as to create opportunities to abuse them. There is a typically a five step process predators use to groom children.

1. Identifying vulnerable children

2. Engaging in peer-like involvement

3. Desensitizing the child to touch

4. Isolating the child emotionally and physically

5. Making the child feel responsible for the abuse

The NYPD youth explorer program recruits vulnerable “at-risk” children seemingly exclusively, they facilitate “peer-like” environments with children and armed officers e.g. sports (drone soccer), learning “drill commands,” boxing, bowling, game, out of state trips and award nights etc., the NYPD’s social media is filled with photos of armed officers hugging or touching children and the NYPD explains that they isolate children physically in their “ride-along” programs. The Marshall Project detailed in a follow up report this year that grooming and abusing children commonly happens or begins in these “ride-alongs.”

The NYPD explorers program recruits children specifically from underserved communities and on the explorers “opportunity details” page, they detail their interest in “…immigrants, refugees, ethnic groups and low-income communities.” The NYPD uses social media vociferously, including for their Explorers program, and routinely uploads pictures of minor, predominately black and brown children in peer-like settings with armed police officers who are often touching the children. Parents, noticeably absent in these social media posts, are required to sign a hold harmless and release form – meaning that parents must agree to not hold the NYPD liable for any injuries or damages as the result of their child participating in the explorer program.

And children in the NYPD youth explorer program will not receive protection from the NYPD even if they are being murdered. Fifteen year old Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz was jumped and stabbed by a group wielding machetes and bled to death as two police officers stood by.

Youth Programs give predators easy access to children

NYPD officers involved in youth programming like the Explorers have been involved in numerous child sexual abuse cases. Christopher Terranova, a former Staten Island officer serving as his precinct’s youth coordinator used his position to engage with, groom and sexually abuse several minors, going as far as buying a house in Texas on the same block as one of his victims so he could more easily access and abuse him.

Travis DeSouza, a Brooklyn officer who oversaw his precinct’s Youth Explorers program was arrested and is facing charges after sexting an undercover officer posing as a minor child.

-from nypost

Officers Sanad Musallam and Yaser Shohatee were found guilty in an internal disciplinary trial of raping and abusing the same minor child in the youth explorer program over the course of several months. Musallam sent her 742 text messages and called her 80 times while Shohatee sent her 857 text messages in that same time. The pair was never criminally charged because the Brooklyn Attorney’s office stated the minor child victim did not wish to pursue a criminal case.

The Youth Explorer program isn’t the only program the NYPD runs which gives its adult officers easy access to minor children. The NYPD runs several programs including the Police Athletic League whose motto is “The Best Friend A Kid Can Have,” NYPD Summer Youth Police Academy, NYPD Boxing “Cops + Kids,” the Options program, the NYPD Kids First program, the Blue Chips program, the summer Youth Employment Program, Youth Leadership Councils, among numerous others. The City of New York along with the NYPD are heavily investing and expanding their youth programs – setting up posts and presence in underserved communities, stating that they target their youth as a way to “improve community relations” as well as to recruit black and brown “diverse youth” into the police force.

It’s always just a “Lone Wolf”

But its not just the officers overseeing youth programming who abuse children – NYPD officers outside of youth programs have been involved in numerous child sexual abuse, child abuse material and even child sex trafficking cases.

Timothy Martinez, a former NYPD officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually exploiting minors and possession and receipt of child abuse material. He targeted vulnerable children including children treated for brain cancer and children who disclosed to him that they had been molested by family members. Martinez engaged in live video chats with them for years and convinced children online to sexually abuse themselves for his pleasure. He was found to be in possession of hundreds of child abuse material images.

Nicolas McAteer, a former NYPD Lieutenant was sentenced in 2018 to 18 years in state prison for sexually abusing including raping two minor children for over a decade. His defense attorneys asked for a lenient sentence of less than ten years because his position as police officer would make his prison stay challenging.

Steven Marksberry was indicted on 119 counts of possessing an promoting child abuse material. He would save and screenshot the child sexual abuse and upload it onto his iCloud account; the victims ranging in ages from four to twelve years old. He began serving his sentence in April 2025, but will not be formally sentenced until December 2025.

(^the only picture online of Marksberry)

Carmine Simpson was sentenced this May to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to just one count of sexually exploiting a minor after preying upon at least 46 children online. He engaged minors in sexually exploitative conversations, often posing as a teenager, and manipulated them into sending him child abuse material of themselves. He would encourage them to choke and hit themselves as well as write sexually derogatory messages on their nude bodies for his pleasure. He routinely messaged minors and viewed child abuse material while at his NYPD precinct and allegedly even disclosed to his cop partner he was raping a 13-year-old child who lived in a nearby state.

Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years to life for the sadistic abuse and torture of his three children which led to the death of his eight year old autistic son, Thomas. The young boy’s mother Justyna Zubko was fighting for sole custody of her children at the time of her son’s murder as she knew Valva was horrifically abusing her children.

Despite her reports and claims to the courts that Valva was abusing, starving and trafficking her children, Valva was still given preferential treatment and the courts ignored, punished and retaliated against her at his behest. Her young children disclosed to her that their father was sex trafficking them, sexually torturing them and subjecting them to satanic ritual abuse for other adults both in person and online. Ms. Zubko described her children not being able to walk due to the abuse after returning to her from their father’s home. Ms. Zubko details how the “Child Protective Services” conspired along with other Suffolk County authorities to ignore at least 20 separate child abuse reports from the children’s teachers regarding the systemic abuse and starvation Thomas was subjected to at the hands of his NYPD father. Michael Valva locked his sons outside in subfreezing temperatures after hosing them down with water overnight, resulting in little Thomas freezing to death.

NYPD Culture and the abuse of children

Although the cases are wide ranging in their criminal activity and sadism, similarities remain. None of these child abusers are listed on the publicly accessible New York State Sex Offender Registry. All of them used their NYPD positions to access children, gain their trust, game the system and shield themselves from consequences. They were also overwhelmingly given light sentences, offered generous plea deals and/or even given preferential treatment based on their NYPD status. Police officers who abuse children should never be given any type of clemency or leniency - they should be given harsher sentences due to their positions of power as well as their very likely propensity to re offend.

There are also disturbing similarities in the ways that these predators were enabled to abuse children for years, presumably receiving some sort of protection from their colleagues or superiors when they ignored or covered up for the abuser’s criminal behavior that usually went on for years. When these cases are investigated and prosecuted by the DA – the wider NYPD culture and what is facilitating this behavior and mindset among their ranks that abusing and preying on children is normal, is never examined. Why do these cases keep happening and does the NYPD attract or produce officers with propensities to harm children, or both? If these are the types of cases being brought to light, however insufficiently, by the media and the “justice” system - how widespread and heinous are the crimes against children still happening under the cover of NYPD secrecy and protection?