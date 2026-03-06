Fred Trump and his Rabbi Israel Wagner. source: nypost

The undisputed fact regarding Donald J Trump and the “America First” / “Make America Great Again” movement is that although it was an incredibly successful psychological operation - it was never America First. It was always israel first.

But Trump’s campaign for israel started long before his presidential bid with his father Fred Trump, a prominent New York real estate developer with deep Jewish and mob ties.

Trump in israel in 2017. source: trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov

Said to be a “great friend to israel” Fred Trump became close friends to a leader in the fascistic Kahanist movement who went on to become the prime minister of israel: Benjamin Netanyahu.

occupation forces at the Ibrahimi Mosque after Kahanist “heroic” figure Baruch Goldstein shot and killed 29 Palestinians during morning prayers on the 15th day of Ramadan in 1994. source: times of israel

A resurfaced video of Kahanist Itamar Ben Gvir dressing up as terrorist and mass murderer Baruch Goldstein for the Jewish holiday Purim- “he is my hero.” source: x

But before his alignment with Kahanist leaders, the elder Trump donated land and covered construction costs for a new synagogue in Brooklyn after he was approached by Brooklyn Rabbi Israel Wagner for help in expanding his small synagogue - or so the story goes.

Rabbi Israel Wagner and Fred Trump in 1968. Source: gofundme (Donald Trump donated to this campaign nine years ago).

Obliged to help, Trump transferred the land deed for 723 Avenue Z to the “Talmud Torah of the Beach Haven Jewish Center” in 1955.

Fred Trump and Rabbi Wagner, 1950s. Source: rense.com

Though unclear whether the institution was initially affiliated with the Chabad Lubavitch, the Beach Haven Jewish Center is now affiliated with the Chabad, listed in the online “Chabad locator” under the name “Chabad of Gravesend” and their rabbi listed on the Chabad of Gravesend’s 501c3 tax returns. Donald Trump donated to a gofundme supporting the center in 2017.

Trump transferring the deed to Beach Haven Jewish Center. source: nypost

The elder Trump enjoyed a 49-year relationship with the center’s rabbi calling him “My Rabbi” and he called Trump his “supportive friend.” Trump regularly cut checks for the synagogue and never missed a fundraising dinner.

The daughter of Fred Trump’s rabbi - Malka Weisberg said that Donald Trump learned the importance of israel from his father.

“The president learned from his father to be a real ohev yisrael (lover of Israel). His father certainly was. This is something I think should be known and the president deserves credit for the good he does for Israel. Until now, his track record seems to clearly show that the president is an ohev yisrael, the same as his father.”

723 Avenue Z when it opened in 1956. source: nypost

Fred Trump also became close friends with Benjamin Netanyahu while he was the israeli ambassador to the United Nations in New York City.

Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement to the United Nations Security Council, New York, September 22, 1986. BOB PERSON / AFP. Source: lemonde.fr

Fred Trump also financially backed the Long Island Jewish Medical Center - where both he and his wife, Trump’s mother, Mary Trump would die.

Fred Trump and his rabbi. source: nypost

What is the Chabad Lubavitch?

The Chabad Lubavitch is a messianic Jewish supremacist movement that has merged politically and ideologically with Kahanism (a movement whose US based JDL and israeli based Kahane Chai were classified as terrorist organizations by US bodies) with the help of genocidal figures Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben Gvir, among others.

President Donald Trump visits the “Ohel of the Rebbe on Oct. 7, 2024, during which he “drew spiritual guidance and replenishment from his voice and message.”” Also pictured - Howard Lutnick and Ben Shapiro. source: chabad.org

Chabadism has become a dominant and driving force in Judaism today as in escalating Palestinian land dispossession and the Gaza genocide. The Chabad Lubavitch along with their members, “Lubavitchers” are strong advocates of the “temple movement” - the belief that their Jewish messiah, Menachem Mendel Schnersson, will return imminently. They are also open with their plans to build a masonic temple on top of the third holiest site in Islam, Al-Aqsa.

Benjamin Netanyahu and the Rebbe in 1996

The Chabad movement, arguably a cult today, traces its origins to an 18th century Russian village called Lyubavichi. It was Menachem Mendel Schneeson’s father-in-law Joseph Schneerson who is said to have escaped the Soviet Union as well as WW2 to Crown Heights, Brooklyn and its there where he reignited the Lubavitch movement.

NYC streets

Lubavitchers place images of their deceased “Rebbe,” Menachem Mendel Schneeson, who died in 1994, all over the city announcing his return. “Mitzvah tanks” and Lubavitcher tent set ups are also common sights in NYC where Lubavitchers ask passerby’s who fit the bill “are you Jewish?” in their quest for Jewish soul acquisition.

The Chabad’s foundational text the Tanya, outlines among other shocking things that Jews have two souls: a “Godly soul” and an “animal soul” while non Jews only have an animal soul.

The Chabad movement’s reach, possibly the most dominant force in Judaism today, extends across the entire globe in thousands of outposts in their seeming quest to hasten the coming of their Rebbe.

israeli AI incitement depicting the temple movement’s aims in April 2025. source: x

The Rebbe initiated the global quest for Jewish souls after JFK’s creation of the Peace Corps. He wanted a global Jewish corps as “emissaries of God” to bring Jews worldwide into the Chabad movement.

The Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters is at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. It has been at the center of several major events in Brooklyn.

Gavin Cato

A car in a procession carrying the Rebbe in 1991 struck and killed seven year old Gavin Cato and wounded his cousin Angela. The Jewish Hatztolah emergency services took the car driver to the hospital instead of helping the children. This event set off the Crown Heights riots.

A tunnel network along with stained mattresses was discovered under the Chabad Lubavitch headquarters in 2024.

A Brooklyn man in wheelchair was brutalized on camera in Crown Heights by Lubavitcher man March 2025 (you can see the Moshiach flag, symbolizing the messiah’s descent, on the house).

The Chabadnik night of terror: Chabad Lubavitch mob brutalizes a mostly female group of protestors who were present outside to denounce Itamar Ben Gvir’s presence inside Chabad headquarters on April 24th, 2025 (the lone woman they chased was not a protestor but a neighbor).

Ben Gvir inside 770 Eastern Parkway on April 24th, 2025.

The Chabad also made the news in 2013 when one of their senior rabbis made light of child rape, comparing it to having diarrhea: “Do I have to tell her I was once molested? … Do you have to tell her you once had diarrhea? It’s embarrassing but nobody’s business.”

Senior Chabad rabbi Manis Friedman compares child molestation to having diarrhea. (this video has been wiped from the internet).

The Chabad’s influence on American presidents, israeli prime ministers and “conservative” pundits

Benjamin Netanyahu credited the Rebbe as providing “great moral encouragement” and “spiritual inspiration” and he is likely still the “Spiritual Father” of Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Ben Shapiro.

The Rebbe had direct lines to every US president since JFK until his death.

Vice President Walter F. Mondale addresses the inauguration event of Education Day U.S.A., in the House Caucus Room, 1978. source: chabad.org

Jimmy Carter lighting the first White House menorah in 1979 with the Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Abraham Shemtov during the “Iran hostage crisis.” source: chabad.org

President Jimmy Carter had a fond and personal relationship with him, exchanging heartfelt letters, even signing a congressional Joint resolution in 1978 officially designating his birthday which began the tradition of an annual proclamation every year by the sitting president since 1978.

Bill Clinton with Lubavitcher rabbis on his 100th day in office. source: collive

President Barack Obama presents a ceremonial copy of the Education and Sharing Day Proclamation that he issued on March 31, 2015 to a delegation from the American Friends of Lubavitch in the Oval Office, April 27, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)source: obamawhitehousearchives

President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn (where the Rebbe’s lived and die) was renamed “ Lubavictcher Rebbe Way ” in April 2025.

Who is the president of the united states? source: chabad.org

The Donald carried on his father’s legacy of love for israel.

Donald and Fred Trump. source: israelhayom

“Rebbetzin, you should know that your husband was not only a good friend of my father, but he was also my father’s rabbi” - Donald Trump

Trump in 2013 recorded an endorsement for Benjamin Netanyahu of the Kahanist aligned Likud Party in the elections. source: youtube

Trump funded many construction projects in israel starting in at least 1979. His name is on a plaque in “Moshav Dekel” honoring him along with other donors. Trump funded “resettlement” efforts for Jewish evacuees who previously occupied settlements in Gaza in 2005 and the Sinai in the 1980s.

Donald Trump was deeply involved with the JNF and former chairman Effie Stenzler called Trump “an avowed supporter of israel.”

Trump’s office in “The Apprentice” with his JNF “Tree of Life” award visible. Source: jewishnews.co.uk

In March 1983, Donald Trump was awarded their “prestigious” Tree of Life award - the “highest humanitarian award” for individuals and families in appreciation of their “dedication to the cause of American-Israeli friendship.”

JNF awards Donald Trump. source: israelandstuff.com

He’s also been a donor of the ADL and Friends of israel defense forces (his son-in-law Jared Kushner is a former board member of the fidf). Trump also supported United Hatztalah (the Zaka affiliated Jewish only emergency service whose president Eli Beer was the source of October 7 atrocity propaganda claims of beheaded babies, babies in the over and pregnant women getting their fetusus cut out of them) with $100K.

Eli Beer, founder of United Hatztalah laundering atrocity propaganda. source: x

Donald Trump’s favor bank for israel

It was elusive (likely Lubavitcher) billionaire founder of Cammebys International, Ruby Schron who purchased Trump’s almost entire real estate portfolio as well as his mortgages for $705.6 million in 2003 when Trump was in financial trouble. Although his father’s portfolio was valued at nearly $1 billion - Trump sold it off for hundreds of millions less - the sale receiving little press.

Schron partnered with Lubavitcher Steve Witkoff to purchase the iconic Woolworth building in 1998.

Schron is one of biggest megalandlords in New York City and his reach has expanded into a nationwide multibillion dollar real estate and nursing home empire.

“Philanthropist Reb Ruby Schron and son Eli Schron are seen in the Knesset awaiting the arrival of President Trump.” source: yeshivaworld

The Schron family, sons Avi and Eli Schron, have since taken over their father’s operations recently partnering with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Palestinian land acquisition and colonization. The brothers led a $245 million “land purchase” in “Beit Shemesh” with plans to develop thousands of apartment buildings.

Trump thanks his Hasid-Chabad backers Eli Schneiner and Ruby Schron at a fundraiser for Jewish investors in 2019. source: youtube

Trump in deep with the Chabad

Donald Trumps 2016 Presidential campaign was largely financed by billionaire Lubavitchers Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer. At one point, the Adelsons’ name graced the Chabad center in Las Vegas.

Paul Singer on left at the opening of a new Chabad center in Martha’s vineyard. source: chabad.org

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson. Source: chabad.org

Once elected, Trump was able to repay these favors in endless ways. Along with many other massive concessions, the Chabad celebrated Trump carrying out his “campaign promise” to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and a Chabad rabbi from Long Island gave the invocation at the opening of the new site.

The Chabad presented Trump appointed US ambassador to israel and Lubavitcher David Friedman with a “special Trump Heights” edition of the Tanya at the Rebbe’s grave in Queens, New York - a site that has quickly become the favored pilgrimage for US politicians needing to publicly pledge their commitment to the israeli cause.

Trump’s ambassador to israel accepting a “Trump Heights” edition of the Tanya from Chabad Lubavitchers in July 2019. source: collive

Though Trump handed out endless wins for his zionist backers and the Chabad movement he admitted his biggest gift to israel was actually “breaking the Iran nuclear deal.”

Trump: America where? source: politico

Trump’s “America First” re-election campaign was financed heavily by nursing home magnate and Lubavitcher Eliezer (Louie) Scheiner and the favor was re-payed by Trump in multiples - Scheiner affiliated nursing homes received over $27 million in grants and loans from the federal government from the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

A Lubavitcher marries into the Trump family

College student Jared Kushner speaks at the Chabad House at Harvard, 2003. source: youtube

Jared Kushner is deeply involved and a longtime member of the Chabad Lubavitch - he was part of Harvard’s campus Chabad ‘03 (along with Jessica Tisch ‘03), has donated hundreds of thousands to Chabad institutions and also pledged $1 million to the UAE Chabad in 2024. Jared and Ivanka are part of the Chabad in DC and pray at the Rebbe’s gravesite in Queens, NY.

Ivanka and Jared Kusher at the Rebbe’s gravesite in 20216 source: facebook

Ivanka visiting the gravesite in 2020 to pray for her father’s reelection. source: collive

Jared Kushner is directly tied to Netanyahu and is allegedly his godson. The Kushner family is close with Netanyahu and it was reported that Netanyahu slept in Jared’s bedroom when he visited.

Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner visiting with the Rebbe in 1990. source: x

Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, donor to israeli causes and likely major donor to Netanyahu’s election campaign, pleaded guilty in 2004 to federal charges and received a 24 month prison sentence after he hired a sex worker to seduce and record his brother-in-law who was a cooperating federal witness in order to blackmail him and his sister.

Trump pardoned him in 2020 and selected him as the US ambassador to France in 2024.

Charles and Jared Kushner. source: vanity fair

Trump’s long-standing Occupied Palestine fever dream

Prior to becoming the President of the United States, Donald Trump announced plans in 2006 to build a $300 million “Trump Tower Israel” in “Ramat Gan” - outside the city of “Tel Aviv.” He also planned for a luxury hotel in “Netanya” and a Trump golf course in “Ashkelon.”

“Trump Heights” a hoax, seemingly for the Chabad on occupied Syrian land. source: collive

Trump also unveiled “Trump Heights” with Benjamin Netanyahu in the occupied Golan Heights that critics called a “publicity stunt.”

“Trump Heights” - months later. source: forward

These projects never fully materialized and although Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner unveiled a $25 billion “master plan” for the “Riviera of the Middle East” in early 2026 at the Davos “Board of Peace” signing -

Chabadnik Jared Kushner unveils “New Gaza” plans at the “Board of Peace.” source: x

- it looks like a Trump plan that once again may never materialize given his track record, fleeing Jewish occupiers and the genocidal disaster Trump continues to wildly escalate that Americans are now funding to the tune of $1 billion per day and sending their poor sons and daughters to die for.