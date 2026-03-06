Jennifer’s Substack

Jennifer’s Substack

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Marlene Green's avatar
Marlene Green
7d

@sarahkendzior posted this related article today. May be of interest.

https://substack.com/@sarahkendzior/note/c-223967426?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=ftm3

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vivian's avatar
vivian
7d

Amazing work outlining the ties between Fred Trump, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Israel. The web gets even larger with Jeffrey Epstein, Ehud Barak, Miriam Adelson, and all the Maxwells… Zionism is so large and evil.

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