“Dear Officer Sloane,

We are the parents of three children. They are all under the age of 18. I am aware that Jeffrey Epstein is a registered sex offender and had plead guilty to soliciting for prostitution, and procuring a minor for prostitution. I am 100% comfortable with Jeffrey Epstein around my children. I, Eva Dubin, am an internist, and have known Jeffrey for over 20 years. Please feel free to contact us.

Sincerely, Eva and Glenn Dubin”

Close associate, former girlfriend as well as founder of the Dubin breast center at Mount Sinai Hospital, Eva Dubin, and her billionaire husband Glenn Dubin - who Virginia Giuffre accused of rape - said that they were “horrified” to hear of Epstein’s federal child rape & trafficking charges in 2019.

The couple said that if they “had been aware of the vile and unspeakable conduct described in these allegations, they would have cut off all ties and certainly never allowed their children to be in his presence.”

This statement came nine years after Eva’s email to the registered child sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 tempting him to come visit as her 15 year old daughter would have five friends over

Epstein was registered as a level 3 sex offender in NYS. He was mandated by law, among other things, to quarterly check ins with the NYPD and was allowed to skip 34 check ins in a row with no consequence.

This statement also came ten years after she went out of her way to write Epstein’s probation officer explaining that she knew he was a convicted pedophile yet was “100% comfortable” with him being around her three young children.

Glenn Dubin was so close with Epstein that his birthday wishes to him included jokes and jealousy regarding the pedophile’s “libido.”

The Dubins

Glenn Dubin was also so close with Epstein that he even flew on Epstein’s jet without him - instead being accompanied only by child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged abuser Sarah Kellen, former Walt Disney chairman Richard Cook and “two unidentified females” - twice.

Eva Dubin had “no idea”

Medical doctor Eva Andersson-Dubin was named over six thousand times in the Epstein files and was friends with Epstein for over 30 years, yet claims she was not aware of any criminal activity,

Eva testified to the fact that her children knew Epstein as “Uncle F” and Epstein was also allegedly their godfather.

But Epstein emails point to the possibility that he may actually be the father of Eva’s eldest daughter - Celina Dubin. Now 30 years old, she may have been born on March 31st, 1995 - as two emails from redacted addresses wish Epstein a happy birthday to his “baby” when she turned 19 and 21 years old - in 2014 and 2016.

Naming Celina as a beneficiary to his estate would be more customary if she were his daughter.

However, the signs pointing to Epstein having been in possession of child abuse material involving Celina, having a “celina” playlist with songs like “sexy bitch,” “turn me on” and “I just wanna F,” sending messages regarding her photo shoots as well as arranging Celina to meet with notorious abuser and trafficker Jean Luc Brunell - make the possibility him being her father even more disturbing.

“celina AV shoot 2” DOJ

photo provided by Virginia Giuffre in her 2016 deposition allegedly of Celina Dubin.

The dubious Dubins

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre repeatedly named the Dubins, described them as “evil” and claimed that they were integral to Epstein’s trafficking operations.

Epstein’s former house manager Alfredo Rodriguez named Eva Andersson-Dubin as a close associate to Epstein and that she was the “mother of naked pic.”

The Dubins’ former chef Rinaldo Rizzo testified through tears to the fact he witnessed Eva Dubin and Ghislaine Maxwell assist in trafficking a distressed 15 year old. He testified that the teenager was shaking when she told him “I don’t know how I got from the island to here.”

So, what’s going on at the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital?

Eva Dubin founded the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai with her billionaire husband and their name still graces the building today. She was a physician at Mount Sinai as well as a trustee for many years while in close communication and coordination with Jeffrey Epstein.

As such, Epstein appears to have been deeply enmeshed within Mount Sinai Hospital that went far beyond him just being a VIP patient there.

Epstein was a special invitee to Sinai’s events and regularly bought tables at Dubin Breast Center galas

Many of Epstein’s associates were or still are trustees - Eva Dubin, Glenn Dubin, Leon Black and the co-chairman of Sinai’s board and father to the NYPD commissioner, James Tisch (along with many other family members) was in Epstein’s contact book.

Even the medical examiner who did Epstein’s autopsy (who also oversaw 9/11 and the COVID crisis) Barbara Sampson, is now at Sinai - she was made vice chair of the hospital’s “Laboratory Strategic Initiatives and Academic Affairs” in 2021.

Mount Sinai’s Uncle F

Mount Sinai Hospital, just like Eva Dubin’s children, was so close to Epstein that they knew him as “Uncle F.”

Epstein was a VIP patient and major benefactor of Mount Sinai hospital - funding the neonatal intensive care unit, a remodel of their VIP unit 11W, plastic surgeon Jess Ting as well as a regular funder of the Dubin Breast Center.

Mount Sinai hospital accepted at least $250 thousand from the convicted pedophile. Epstein sent large donations to Eva, Dubin Breast as well as purchased tables for their galas - regularly.

Jeffrey Epstein was such an important patient and funder to Mount Sinai Hospital that they showered him with plaques, recognition and constant “special invitations”.

Epstein appears to have been a major figure within the Dubin Breast Center

Epstein joked with Steve Bannon that he was doing “hands on (breast) research” at Dubin Breast Center and that “breast cancer (is) easier to cure than the me too movement.”

Epstein wrote Bannon -

“dubin breast center mount sinai I m all over it.”

Bannon asked - “Is that the best in the world ?”

Epstein replied “of course, jews.”

With Mount Sinai and the Dubin Breast Center’s help, Epstein was able to whitewash his name in the press with a rebranding as “science financier.”

2012 press release announcing the partnership between Epstein and Mount Sinai Hospital. Source: Fierce Biotech

This all begs the question once again - whose plane is this, Mount Sinai…? source: x & archive.md

Dubin Breast Center used as a front to traffic women?

With Mount Sinai Hospital’s justification and Eva Dubin’s help, Jeffrey Epstein was apparently able to secure US visas for at least two individuals. One visa was for the mother of his girlfriend/co-conspirator Karyna for a breast augmentation following her mastectomy.

Another visa seems to have been acquired for an unknown female, to come “volunteer” at the Dubin Breast Center.

Physician Eva Dubin wrote Epstein in 2012 that the foreign woman she helped coordinate a visa and volunteer position for - will just “sit there and look pretty.”

Eva was not a Mount Sinai trustee at this time but her husband Glenn was.

A “Tit Print” in Epstein’s 2003 50th “birthday book makes” Epstein’s relationship with the Dubin Breast Center even more ominous. source: pbs

So, what exactly are Mount Sinai’s “values”?

Mount Sinai put out a statement after Epstein allegedly died saying that his behavior was “completely antithetical” to their values and that they would be donating the unknown total amount they accepted - to themselves.

Mount Sinai Hospital has employed at least two physicians who were caught serially sexually abusing patients - and one of those cases Sinai is still litigating as to not to award a victim who was horrifically assaulted by Mount Sinai’s “star” ER physician, anything.

The Epstein-Sinai relationship was symbiotic

Eva Dubin wrote Epstein asking if any of “his friends” or staff would like to come to Dubin breast center a free ultrasound of their breasts. It’s possible that her generous “free ultrasound” offer was for the purpose of gathering research subjects as Sinai has produced many research articles on breast imaging.

Epstein even directed his close associate and former Obama counsel Kathy Ruemmler to get her mammogram done at Mount Sinai Dubin Breast Center.

Dubin Breast Center: Eva and Epstein’s “all purpose” front?

Eva Dubin wrote Epstein frequently for furniture, flower and decoration “donations” for the Dubin Breast Center which seem strange given that she is a billionaire and the Dubin Breast Center is nestled within the multi-billion dollar Mount Sinai Healthcare and real estate empire.

“We got the coat rack yesterday. It is sitting in the entrance of the Dubin Breast Center and it looks amazing!!!! Thank you soooo very much.”

But claims online allege that Epstein’s associates are not really speaking about furniture when they say they are - instead, they are using this as a code word for trafficked girls or women.

Wayfair is a discount online furniture store and most likely not what billionaires would be buying their furniture from. What did Karyna pay $8,453 for?

Dubin Breast Center was used to “impress” and gain influence

Eva wrote Epstein in 2013 asking for media mogul billionaire Mortimer Zuckerman’s contact so that she could give him a tour of her Dubin Breast Center.

Zuckerman was the then owner of the New York Daily News who Epstein wrote to in 2009 giving directions on how to favorably shape news coverage after his child rape and trafficking conviction by characterizing the teenage victim as a “long time prostitute.”

Prior to this special request, Epstein had written Zuckerman in June 2009 “how is the girl hunting?”

Eva also appears to have inquired as to how to get Melinda Gates to come to the Dubin Breast Center for “a tour” in 2013.

Eva Dubin also appears to arrange a special tour of Mount Sinai for the Rothschilds -on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein in 2015.

“Mr. Epstein - Our team reached out to the Baroness and we will ensure a wonderful experience at Sinai for the family. Should you ever need anything, please always feel free to reach out. Kind regards, Erica Peltz”

Gottlieb Hammer, the vice chairman of the Jewish Agency for Palestine explains in Senator Fulbright’s 1963 hearing on agents of foreign principals in the US that israel was created on behalf of Lord Rothschild - the head of the zionists. source: israel lobby

Jeffrey Epstein’s medical doctor “clean up crew” included Eva Dubin

Eva Dubin also appears to have arranged with someone in Epstein’s network to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation- CPR- training.

This was after Eva helped “brainstorm” with Epstein’s Columbia dental school graduate girlfriend Karyna Shuliak on how to acquire two fully outfitted ambulances - one for Zorro Ranch and one for Little Saint James.

DOJ Karyna and Epstein

This task seems to ultimately be delegated to another Mount Sinai physician, cardiologist Rony Shimony who connects the Epstein cabal to Morris Steinberg - likely the same Morris Steinberg who is the Director of Hatzolah in Kiryas Joel, Monroe - a small deeply Hasidic community whose legal battle over church and state even reached the supreme court.

Rony Shimony’s “friend and colleague” Morris Steinberg. More on Rony Shimony later.

photos of the ambulance Epstein looked to purchase

“Ambulance will read Zorro Ambulance”

Considering that Epstein and his co-conspirators spoke about violent abuse with such candor happening both at “the ranch” and “the island” along with the mountain of credible allegations - it makes sense that they would want their own ambulances to avoid any suspicion or consequences for when they transport either injured or deceased victims.

Jeffrey Epstein’s remote Zorro Ranch where nonconsensual human experiments were alleged to be taking place. source: daily mail

It’s all in the family

Eva Dubin-Andersson does not appear to be employed as a physician at Mount Sinai Hospital anymore - but her husband is still a trustee, her name is still on the building and she was still being paid by the hospital “as an employee” on their latest tax filing.

But Eva is not the only doctor in the family anymore - Celina Dubin is a resident physician completing her dermatology residency at Mount Sinai Hospital.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Jordan Feldman, Celina Dubin Feldman, Maya Dubin and Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin attend the 2024 Dubin Breast Center Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/ Getty Images for Mount Sinai Health System)

What’s next for the Dubins?

In August 2024, the Dubins bought Celina a $16 million condo in the West Village and Celina also got married to Jordan Feldman - a Harvard grad, former Goldman Sachs banker and the CEO of Rightway - a “modern care navigation and pharmacy benefits manager” that’s “revolutionizing healthcare.”

Major US corporations such as Tyson foods, CVS Health, Eli Lily and Genentech have all switched to Rightway in the past two years as their pharmacy benefits managers.

Jordan Feldman and his father Ted Feldman, a cardiologist - co-founders of rightway

…even Celina’s husband is in the Epstein files?

This short video was also found in the Epstein files and it appears to be Jeffrey Epstein on the phone with Jordan Feldman appearing at the end of the clip briefly.

A screen grab showing Jordan Feldman in the Epstein files.

Any relation to Jordy Feldman?

There is speculation of whether Jordan Feldman has any relation to Jordy Feldman - the administrator for the Epstein Victim’s compensation fund who was also the deputy special master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

they sure look alike. source: x