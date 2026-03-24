There’s a reason why the united states of america does not outline their so called “military objectives” - because that’s the entire objective.

For the war profiteers to profit and raid off of belligerent and rabid imperial conquest that only seeks to destroy. And its their occult messianic ideologies that give

them the permission for the death and destruction they worship and pad their comfortable lives with.

To rape pillage genocide and terrorize - they feel this is their God given right.

They believe that those in the global south but also the plebs here in america are not even human - and this ironically is what will lead to the end of this imperial world order.

Its their supremacy and degeneracy that has made them completely underestimate the ability, strength and resolve of their stated enemies.

All of America’s attempts to weaken the Islamic republic of Iran have only made them more hardened and more capable - imposed wars have seen Iran emerge as the victor, brutal sanctions have turned Iran completely self sufficient - indigenous technology and complete manufacturing capacity completely within their borders - and the target of a non stop decades long propaganda campaign has rendered the west’s old tactics completely ineffective.

The propaganda isn’t working for the Iranian people - they don’t want the “freedom, democracy and human rights” that the American regime brought to Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria - and this is why they call them the great Satan.

And the propaganda is not working for the American people anymore either - Americans wonder why they have spent over 30 billion in three weeks to bomb a country half a world away, why they are seeing american soldiers come back in coffins and everything their tax dollars have funded - the so called iron dome, countless military installations as well as the most technologically advanced weaponry and fighter jets available be taken out by a nation they’ve been told is inferior in every way?

The material realities and shortcomings of the imperial strategy is being laid bare - that despite all its “artificial intelligence” and “technological advancements” - they still cannot play play God and the will and abilities of the people they had aimed to capture will overcome all the plans they had for world domination.

Ultimately the united states of america is a dying empire in its death throes - its parasitic and genocidal existence built fully off domination and coercion was always perishable. But its demise is being accelerated as we speak.

The american people are in no way prepared for whats in store.

Iran knew that this big war was coming - so for them, this is an existential fight. But its also an existential fight for humanity.

A regime that was built off of terror and horror has no right to exist - it never did.

And its for this that the enemies of empire say death to america.