Add these two medical doctors to the other known former Mount Sinai physicians who may have committed not only grave medical malpractice but also criminal acts.

Dr. Eva Dubin of the Dubin Breast Center and Dr. Jess Ting - the director of transgender medicine and surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital. source: getty & the advocate

Did medical doctors Eva Dubin and Jess Ting assist pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein traffic girls and women by “cleaning up” for him after the abuse?

Both Jess Ting and Eva Dubin’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has been previously detailed but new and disturbing revelations have appeared in the latest files drop.

Mount Sinai hospital former trustee and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin remained a close associate to him even after he was a convicted pedophile.

She always defended him and even wrote to his probation officer at one point that she is aware he is a “registered sex offender” who “pled guilty to soliciting … and procuring a minor for prostitution” yet she was “100% comfortable with Jeffrey Epstein around my children.”

She also testified in Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking trial that she was comfortable with her children’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Eva and Glenn’s name still grace the Mount Sinai Dubin Breast Cancer Center today.

Glenn and Eva Dubin became part of the philantrocapitalist “giving pledge” in 2012. Dubin: Philanthropy is my way of giving thanks for the opportunities I have had and my personal attempt to perpetuate the American dream. I started my career with nothing but opportunity. Thirty years later, I'm in a position where I can give back to society to try to improve lives and ensure that others have the same opportunities that I did." Glenn has been the recipient of at least sex abuse lawsuits and paid out millions to settle claims of funding Epstein’s operations.

In the latest files release, Dr. Andersson-Dubin responded to emails from her pal Jeffrey Epstein on October 6th 2012 regarding a victim who “fell off an atv.”

Epstein tells the medical doctor that the abuse victim needs stitches to the forehead and an “x-ray to insure no concussion” he asks Eva, the medical doctor to arrange this.

Epstein tells her that he is flying into NY and will land at 6:30 pm.

Dr. Eva Dubin-Andersson responds that those injuries sound as if the abuse victim needs a “plastic surgeon” and tells the convicted child trafficking pedophile that she needs a CT scan or just needs to be “watched carefully for symptoms.”

Dr. Eva Dubin then tells Jeffrey Epstein that she is roping in another medical doctor- the director of Mount Sinai’s center for transgender medicine and surgery - Dr. Jess Ting, someone who was in Epstein’s network since at least 2009.

Dr. Eva Dubin wrote Epstein - “Jess Ting is standing by.”

Mount Sinai’s director of transgender medicine & surgery Dr. Jess Ting. source: IG

This victim appears to have been flown in from “the island” according to email exchanges two days later between redacted parties.

the “island.” source: nbc

The redacted parties exchange messages regarding Dr. Ting putting in 36 stitches on the victim’s forehead - a massive head wound that presumably resulted from blunt force trauma to the head.

Dr. Jess Ting sees this patient at least twice due to abuse facilitated by Epstein - the initial visit may have taken place on Mount Sinai’s campus - though most likely not in the Emergency Department as Ting is not employed in that department.

Ting appears to have made at least one house call to Epstein’s lair to check on her.

Jess Ting. Source: museum of chinese in america

Redacted email accounts (likely Epstein’s secretary Lesley Groff) emails Epstein on October 7 asking for Epstein’s permission for Dr. Ting to come to the house and assess his patient. Epstein responds with lots of typos with the subject heading “Re: Dr Tang for Renata.”

Ting apparently accepts a gift from Epstein the next day that was so “generous” it left him “flabbergasted” - presumably sent for the clandestine medical services he provided to assist Epstein and Dubin cover their crimes.

Dr. Ting appears to have sent a $7500 bill directly to Epstein’s accountant that may have been for his clandestine “care.”

Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin of the Dubin breast center. source: x

These emails outline the possibility of grave negligence by physician Eva Dubin whose husband Glenn Dubin was a Mount Sinai trustee at the time (he still is).

The couple founded their “Dubin Breast Center” in 2011 at Mount Sinai. As Epstein was writing Eva presumably due to her role as a medical doctor, asking her to arrange care - the proper thing for her to do would have been to direct Epstein to take the victim to the nearest Emergency Room upon arrival and she could have called 911 for medical transport.

This victim of Epstein’s with blunt force trauma to the head, that resulted in a likely profusely bleeding serious head injury that required 36 stitches and was also likely concussive was trafficked across an entire ocean so that Epstein could bring her to one specific doctor: Eva Dubin.

Virginia’s tweet about the Dubins. Source: x

Questions we should be asking -

1) why did Eva Dubin not ask why this abuse victim was not seen in an Emergency Department closer than four hours away by private jet

2) why did Eva Dubin not simply tell Epstein to take this individual with blunt force trauma to the closest Emergency Department upon arrival? these were serious injuries.

3) was this victim taken to the ER at Mount Sinai, or was she seen in a clandestine way by Dr. Dubin and Dr. Ting to avoid any suspicion or consequences for their crimes?

4) was this email exchange regarding a minor victim - a scenario in which both Eva Dubin and Jess Ting would have been mandated to report for trafficking and abuse?

5) what ever happened to this victim? Did she survive? If so, does she have any long lasting physical or mental impacts from this injury or unsuitable medical care?

A doctor kisses Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin on the cheek at the opening of Dubin Breast Center at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital on April 6, 2011 in New York City. source: getty

Dr. Jess Ting and Jeffrey Epstein’s close and lengthy relationship

Dr. Jess Ting appears to have begun seeing Epstein’s victims by at least 2009 for breast augmentation. Epstein messages a redacted email address telling the account that “you need to do your breasts ….did you see dr. ting.”

In 2010, another email exchange between Epstein and Faith Kates - the co-founder of Next Model Management - shows the pair in a friendly exchange discussing sending a “Lana” for a “boob job”… Kates responds back to Epstein’s inquiry and says he should send her to Jess Ting as “he just did 2 of the girls amazing.”

Kates’ relationship with Epstein appears to have began in the 1980s and Epstein was said to regularly be seen with Kates at the Next Models offices.

Kates founded Next Model management with Jean Luc Brunell - a longtime Epstein associate who was said to be the key Epstein’s activities in the modeling industry. An unknown victim wrote the to the authorities in November 2021 who accused Brunell of trafficking women for 40 years with his “modeling agency” and that he was “100x worse” than Ghislaine Maxwell.

CBS used to do journalism. 1988 Diane Sawyer. source: youtube

Brunell was also the subject of a 1988 CBS 60 minutes expose in where he was accused by several young models of drugging them and sexual assault including rape. Brunell was found dead in his French jail cell in February 2022 that was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Brunell and Maxwell. Source: NY post

Faith Kates. Source: page six

Faith Kates stepped down from her “duties” at Next Models in December 2025 amid the resurfacing of her cozy relationship with the pedophile child abuser. She attributed her early retirement to her interest in working on cancer.

Epstein’s clean up crew: medical doctors complicit

Dr. Jess Ting went from seeing Epstein’s victims and other Next Models for breast augmentation to seemingly being Epstein’s “clean-up guy” for a whole host of other affairs.

This initially seems to have been facilitated by Dr. Eva Dubin who directed Epstein to have an unknown victim contact Jess Ting directly in 2011 and that “he will fit her in right away if she says that I recommend her.”

Dr. Ting appears to have begun making house calls to Epstein’s lair by at least October 2012 when he writes a supposed associate (Svetlana Pozhidaeva?) that she needs to be at the residence when Dr. Ting comes on a Tuesday afternoon in 2012. Svetlana, a former Russian model with Jean Luc Brunell whose father was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Red Army. Svetlana founded a “women’s empowerment charity” and is said to have trafficked girls and women to Epstein for years and it paid off for her - shes taken st least tens of thousands of Epstein’s money.

Lana Pozhidaeva, left, accompanies Jeffrey Epstein as they escort Soon-Yi and Woody Allen, behind them. source: substack

Dr. Ting was in close contact with both Epstein as well as his assistant Lesley Groff who Epstein at one point described as an “extension of his brain.”

Lesley Groff and her paycheck. Source: business insider

Lesley Groff arranged Epstein’s abuse schedule and paid off victim procurers .

The Ting-Epstein relationship deepens: island time

From 2012 on, Ting, Epstein and Groff were in close contact - sometimes on a daily and weekly basis. And Epstein seems to have seen him regularly at his Mount Sinai office on 98th street, around the city as well as at his home.

Ting also went to Epstein’s island in March 2013 - a visit coordinated by Epstein, Lesley Groff and other members of Epstein’s staff.

Ting alerted Lesley Groff that he and his family would be traveling to the US virgin islands for a family vacation - Lesley then wrote Epstein that Ting was hoping to see Epstein and his island.

Lesley then wrote Ting and let him know that the island and Epstein’s staff were arranging for him and his family to have a day on Epstein’s island.

Ting asks where he will be “stopping to see mr Epstein en route to St John” to which a redacted associate responds that they are unsure and Epstein will give him a call to discuss.

Groff writes Epstein two days later about whether he spoke to Ting and Epstein responds that he did speak to him and would like her to arrange a day for Ting and his family to be “picked up, brought to st john… for lunch and toys.”

Island staff Roy and Stephanie Hodges both message Ting regarding the “fun” they are planning for him and his “little ones” on Little Saint James.

Image from the temple on Epstein’s island.

Ting writes Epstein’s staff that Epstein is “incredibly generous” and that his party will include his “friend Michelle and her 3 kids (8, 8, 5) and two nannies.”

Ting was overwhelmed by Epstein’s generosity for his invitation and time on his island - he wrote him twice to express his gratitude.

a zodiac mural above stained mattresses

Jess Ting- Epstein’s Island time was “the highlight of our trip”

He brings the children into Epstein’s purview once again, shortly after?

A sculpture of a bride clinging to a rope dangled in a central atrium of Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion. source: nytimes

Ting also appears to have brought his "young children" - presumably the same three that he brought to the island - to Epstein's lair. He messages Lesley Groff asking if it is okay to bring his children and she responds that she will ask him. This was about a month and a half after his trip to Little Saint James.

Groff later writes Ting back saying “Jeffrey says it is just fine to bring the kiddos!”

Presumably, Groff writes another Epstein associate letting them know that “Dr. Ting will bring his kids with him” and that “JE said it was fine for them to come..they can stay in the oval office...”

More to come.

…