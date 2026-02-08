Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just a patient at Mount Sinai Hospital, he was a VIP patient. He was a large sum donor. He paid for VIP unit remodels, NICU upheavals, “breast cancer research” as well as Dubin breast center programming, clinical activities and even for some “decorating”. Jeffrey Epstein - with the help of his medical doctor associate Eva Andersson-Dubin - even seems to have arranged for foreign victims of his to get US visas by becoming “volunteers” at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Sinai was his preferred hospital - and their Emergency Department number even occupied the first spot on his “NYC doctors” contact list.

How often did Jeffrey Epstein need the Emergency Room if it was listed as #1 for his “doctor contacts”?

“This patient is a VIP.” - this file has since been deleted from justice.gov/epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was in regular, direct communication with physicians and executives at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Mount Sinai Hospital generated over $2 billion in revenue in 2015. Do they really have to beg for “furniture” donations? tax return

Thank you Jeffrey Epstein for your financial support on “our ground breaking breast cancer research.” - Jess Ting

It was widely reported that Eva Andersson-Dubin, founder of the Dubin breast center at Mount Sinai Hospital and former Sinai trustee was so close to Epstein that her children knew him as “Uncle F.” But Mount Sinai was so close to Epstein that they knew him as “Uncle F” as well.

His close relationship with Sinai was presumably because of his status as a pedophile financier and what he could provide to Sinai as far as funding.

Epstein had close personal relationships with Sinai doctors

Epstein seemed to love doctors - not just for their status in society but also for the favors, special advice and comfort they provided to him. Jeffrey Epstein appeared to be extremely paranoid about his own health and was obsessive about his labs, his test results, his screenings, medications and other treatments. These doctors provided everything Epstein asked for and they coddled the pedophile in his hypochondriasis.

Epstein’s status as a level three sexual offender in the State of New York from being a convicted child rapist and trafficker did not deter them - Epstein had all of their personal numbers. Doctors were at his beck and call. In all locales, in all specialties.

From left to right: NYC Drs. Eva Andersson-Dubin, Rony Shimony and Harry Fisch who were all close personal contacts of Jeffrey Epstein. Their relationships will be discussed further in later articles. Photos from: the hyperhive, Atria Health, yahoo

But one Epstein-physician relationship appeared to be different than the others

While Epstein seemed to value his friendship with New York City doctors Eva Andersson-Dubin, Rony Shimony and Harry Fisch - he seemed to rarely directly communicate directly with breast surgeon turned gender reconstructive surgeon Jess Ting.

Most of Jess Ting’s communications were through Epstein’s secretary and abuse scheduler - Lesley Groff.

It appears that Epstein’s relationship to Jess Ting was similar to the relationship Epstein had with his abuse victims - he was only interested in what he could get out of them and had zero respect for them.

To the long messages Ting would send Epstein, he would only get a two or three word response.

after Ting’s island time.

Despite this, Dr. Jess Ting was very much engaged with Jeffrey Epstein - he went out of his way to advocate for the convicted pedophile many times to Mount Sinai staff, he alerted them of Epstein’s VIP status, gushed to Epstein’s associate Lesley Groff about how he’d do “anything” for Epstein and was at Epstein’s beck and call.

Ting was at Epstein’s service not only for the “pedophile financier” but also for whoever he sent him - presumably his victims.

Ting seemed to regularly squeeze Epstein in for last minute appointments and Groff constantly harassed Ting and other Sinai staff for special favors.

Ting brings his children to Epstein’s residences

Ting brought his children to Epstein’s NYC lair after arranging with Epstein, Groff, Roy and Stephanie Hodges as well as Daphne Wallace to bring “his friend Michelle’s children” to his rape island.

Lesley Groff appeared incredibly excited about arranging for Ting and his family come to rape island and arranged all the details for the children’s’ visit to his NYC residence as well.

9 E 71st St.

These same three “island staff” are in the files emailing Epstein about pizza and other take out food

Shortly before Ting began making his plans with the three children that may or may not be his own, island manager Roy Hodges emails Epstein thanking him “the pizza” and “letting us do that.”

Roy and Stephanie Hodges thanking Epstein for the “pizza… thank you for letting us do that.”

Epstein’s close associate Daphne Wallace regularly wrote him discussing pizza, steak, sushi and other “take out food.” Her role, among other things, appeared to be acquiring menus and seeing what take out items interested the convicted pedophile on any given day.

Epstein and his associates speak about pizza and other take out food way more than the average person does. Especially over email.. and the number of mentions of “pizza” in the files keeps growing smaller.

Ting thanks Epstein and his island staff for the “incredible generosity and hospitality” after their visit.

Pizza and other food names are thought to be common euphemisms when pedophiles and abusers discuss raping children, torture and killing of children as well as cannibalism but this was all allegedly “debunked” during 2016’s Pizzagate.

So, what was the nature of Jess Ting and Epstein’s relationship?

Ting seemed to be particularly nervous regarding Epstein - he was overly apologetic and went out of his way continuously for Epstein. He wrote Epstein lengthy emails to which Epstein would coldly respond. He would write Groff apologetically when he missed Epstein’s calls.

Epstein and his former girlfriend and close associate Eva both appeared to not have much respect for Ting or the work he did - they seemed to know him not as the best surgeon in town but as the cheapest, for breast augmentation.

Ting appeared to be ordered around by Eva Dubin - she told Epstein that Ting would see his victims if she told him to. She seems to direct Ting to be on call to receive a blunt force trauma victim Epstein flew in from “the island.” It also appears that she directed Ting to be the one who got his “hands dirty” in providing clandestine care - 36 stitches in the forehead of a female, possibly minor victim flown into NYC on a private jet from over four hours away by a convicted child trafficking billionaire.

After getting Jess Ting to do this for them - Epstein and Dubin probably knew they could get him to do anything, and it looks like they did.

mentions of “ting” in the Epstein files on February 1, 2026: 2,424

Mentions of “ting” in the Epstein files on February 6, 2026: 2,313

Ting saw Epstein frequently for appointments - what appeared to be even daily or weekly appointments at times.

Was Jess Ting not with Sinai in 2014? What sort of appointment is Epstein talking about and why does it include having a female bring a “sample” with her… sample of what?

Ting saw what appears to be victims of Epstein regularly for appointments.

Ting began making regular house calls to Epstein’s lair - sometimes even as late as 10 pm.

Ting is directed to call the house staff line if he needs to call.

Ting even brought his Mount Sinai medical assistant Elsa Quinones as well as Mount Sinai equipment to apparently go to Epstein’s residence after hours for medical procedures. Ting went regardless of his department chair threatening him with sanctions.

Despite his boss threatening sanctions, Ting still went to Epstein’s home with with Sinai medical assistant and their equipment.

Ting even brought his brother, a vascular surgeon, to his house as well - and wrote in emails that his skills were necessary for a complex case of removing a lipoma… a benign, slow growing, fatty cyst that has probably never before or will ever again require the skills of a vascular surgeon.

Clinically, this whole explanation makes zero sense and is incredibly suspicious. Why would a gender reconstruction surgeon and a vascular surgeon be operating on a small, superficial “lipoma” close to Epstein’s subclavian vessels - close to his neck?

On Sinai’s website, Windsor Ting is listed as a Thoracic surgeon.

Ting wrote press releases for Epstein and helped rehabilitate the pedophiles name in the press with his rebranding as “science financier.”

“it outlines the research without giving away our secrets.” - Jess Ting … what “secrets”?

Ting offered fill in Epstein’s wrinkles with filler.

Ting may have also had former israeli prime minister, defense minister and accused violent rapist Ehud Barak as a patient of his as well.

Ehud Barak, Amir Elechai and two French intelligence. March 14, 2018. Source: instagram

Ehud Barak was in New York City a lot helping Jeffrey Epstein and former israeli unit 8200 officer Amir Elechai get “start up nation” intelligence “next generation 911” firm “Carbyne 911” off the ground - they are headquartered in New York City.

Epstein’s old wiki page from the files

The Epstein files speak about transgender people and transgender children

Epstein seemed interested in Ting when his children were offered up but also when Ting informed Epstein that he had begun practicing transgender medicine and surgery.

Ting even offered Epstein a chance to be part of something “incredible” - a film that he and his partner - Michelle Hayashi - philanthropist, real estate mogul, CEO and teenage founder of a Chinese orphan charity - were producing.

Michelle Hayashi and Jess Ting. source: moca

Michelle’s bio from the “BORN TO BE” press kit

BORN TO BE: A film by Tania Cypriano. 2019

Jess Ting’s next media venture following his documentary - a TLC reality show

Ting tells Epstein in July 2017 that he’s working in transgender surgery now. But he already told him in May 2016 and solicited him for funding for his documentary…

In other parts of the files - Epstein and “acclaimed evolutionary biologist” Robert Trivers discuss ‘transexuality,’ oral sex and which “organism” has it better - transgender men or transgender women. Trivers also says that he has “figured out the whole mess of honor killing” and that he is working on “the detailed solution and will then find a venue.”

It’s possible that Epstein helped fund “BORN TO BE” as Ting began to send communications to Epstein along with the film director and producer on “how to know if your child is transgender.”

Mount Sinai’s transgender medicine and surgical program, led by Jess Ting

Mount Sinai Hospital was the first institution in New York City to offer genital reassignment surgery. They also opened “one of the first programs in the United States to offer broad, multi-specialty transgender care” - their Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery, of which Jess Ting is the surgical director of.

Jess Ting was the first surgeon to perform a vaginoplasty for the transgender population at the Mount Sinai Hospital.

Mount Sinai Hospital also established the first transgender surgical fellowship for resident doctors - which Jess Ting is the training director of.

Ting, Groff and Epstein’s communications increase substantially after Ting switches specialties to gender reconstructive surgery - regarding a “lipoma.”

Jess Ting tells Groff that Esptein’s “lipoma” needs to be removed because it is close to the brachial plexus - a nerve structure originating from the neck - but then orders an MRI prostate and a CT scan of his abdomen & pelvis - common scans ordered before major gender reconstruction surgery.

are the communications between a deceased individual and a gender reconstructive surgeon a matter of “national security”?

There are major redactions in communications between Epstein and Ting around this time period, after Epstein directs his staff to send MRI results from November to Jess Ting with the note “should i remove the lipoma.”

Despite Epstein appearing to have had a recent MRI, Dr. Ting appears to order more scans allegedly for that same “lipoma.”

An MRI prostate w/wo contrast and a CT scan abdomen & pelvis w/wo contrast were ordered for Epstein.

A large number of cc’s- his must be a very important “lipoma removal.”

Jeffrey Epstein was scheduled for surgery with Mount Sinai’s surgical director of their transgender medicine and surgery program

This apparently was such a complex lipoma removal that Dr. Ting had to bring in his vascular surgeon brother on the case. They they had to order an MRI of Epstein’s prostate as well as a CT scan of his abdomen/pelvis for a simple lipoma removal - or so they said.

why is a “dead” pedophiles conversations with a gender reconstruction surgeon confidential

Is this still about a “lipoma”?

This lipoma removal was also so complex that Epstein had to go in for pre-surgical clearance and Ting had him scheduled in the OR for what is typically a simple office procedure.

convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein re Mount Sinai Hospital: “it’s filthy.”

This case was first scheduled at Sinai’s main campus but Epstein wrote Groff that he “cannot do it there” because the hospital is “filthy.”

Jeffrey Epstein was scheduled for surgery with Jess Ting, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Mount Sinai

The surgery is then scheduled at Mount Sinai’s Chelsea campus but it appears that it was then cancelled.

The surgery was cancelled at Mount Sinai but considering the amount of house calls Ting made to Epstein’s lair over the course of their decade long relationship, it begs the question - did Jess Ting operate on Jeffrey Epstein at his home to avoid any public knowledge of plastic or reconstructive surgery?

This photo appeared in the Southern District of New York Epstein file drop. Was this a procedure room in Epstein’s basement?

Why would Epstein schedule surgery with a gender reconstructive surgeon?

Jeffrey Epstein was questioned in a 2009 deposition by West Palm Beach lawyer Spencer Kuvin if he had "...what’s been described as an egg-shaped penis.”

Kuvin also filed a “motion to inspect” Epstein’s genitalia on behalf of more than a dozen women he represented in a civil lawsuit against Epstein due to the numerous allegations regarding his unusual anatomy. The judge denied this request.

Epstein’s anatomy was described by numerous survivors as being "egg-shaped."

That a young girl could describe Epstein’s “identifying” anatomical characteristics is one of the things that made the Palm County Police Department take the Epstein case seriously and investigate.

As it was such an “identifying characteristic” … wouldn’t that be something the pedophile would want to change about himself?

Did Jeffrey Epstein have genital reconstructive surgery to change this "identifying characteristic"?