Jennifer’s Substack

Jennifer’s Substack

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Margaret Mckibben's avatar
Margaret Mckibben
5d

New York board of Medicine should be investigating these doctors with consideration of losing their licenses. And they don’t necessarily have to be criminally convicted.

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Cecile Boychuk's avatar
Cecile Boychuk
6d

Wow, I think you got the jackpot.

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