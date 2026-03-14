Recent photos from the Epstein files show Mount Sinai medical doctor Jess Ting and what appears to be Eva Dubin and possibly Ting’s Mount Sinai medical assistant Elsa Quinones all performing a medical procedure on a victim’s head or face in Epstein’s residence.

source: justice.gov

This could be a photo depicting Dr. Jess Ting putting 36 stitches in a victim’s forehead as was described in emails after an “ATV accident” on Little Saint James Island.

In light of the nonstop damning revelations, Mount Sinai announced that they would be forming a committee to investigate themselves regarding their deep ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Dr. Elisa Port, Sinai co-chairman of the board James Tisch and Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin in 2024 (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Mount Sinai Health System). Source: getty

The committee will reportedly consist of members of Sinai’s board of trustees of which co-chairman of the board, James Tisch, was in Epstein’s contact book under his nickname - Jimmy.

Sinai’s board members also currently include or previously included Epstein associates and alleged abusers and/or traffickers Leon Black, Glenn Dubin and Eva Dubin.

But Drs. Eva Dubin and Jess Ting weren’t the only Mount Sinai physicians who had a close working and personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Eva Dubin, Mount Sinai “star cardiologist” Rony Shimony was Epstein’s primary doctor in New York City.

Presumably after the 36 stitches incident, Epstein realized it would be better to completely circumvent all avenues regular people have to take to access medical care and in Epstein’s case - post abuse care. This included Dr. Rony Shimony.

Epstein collected doctors to help facilitate his abuse network and these doctors were willing participants who jumped at the chance to be close with the billionaire pedophile. He needed their expertise and connections to “clean up” the abuse in his victims but also to wipe away the traces of sexual assault and abuse for himself and his friends - the abusers.

Doctors like Rony Shimony stepped up to the plate - ordering antibiotics so that the Epstein gang wouldn’t be without treatment for the venereal diseases they presumably acquired after abusing girls and women or paying for rape or sex.

It was also Dr. Rony Shimony who Epstein’s abuse scheduler and assistant Lesly Groff turned to on May 23, 2019 (when Epstein was getting “dragged through the press” for being a pedophile as he complained to Noam Chomsky) to ask for recommendations for an electrocardiogram (EKG) machine “for his island.”

She asked the medical doctor to “recommend a good quality machine for ‘home’ use (island use :).”

Shimony wrote back from his Mount Sinai email address that he wants to know “exactly is needed” for the pedophile’s island and that he will “help with the choice.”

This was after Shimony had already written Eva and Lesley the previous year with his Automatic External Defibrillator recommendation - the device used in resuscitation after cardiac arrest that delivers up to 360 joule electric shocks to restore normal heart function.

The automatic external defibrillator (AED) Dr. Rony Shimony recommended for convicted child trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. An AED is used to treat cardiac arrest (heart attack) by analyzing heart rhythms and can deliver electric shocks of 150-360 joules to restore normal heart function.

And Shimony’s assistance in purchasing an AED came after Eva Dubin had already helped arrange for Epstein associates to get CPR trained in 2016.

Ambulances are not normal purchases

But the most important and disturbing way that Epstein and his associates (which included physicians) appeared to circumvent the medical establishment in his abuse operation was in July 2015 when Epstein wrote Richard Kahn directing him to purchase two fully outfitted ambulances “now that Karyna is a doctor.”

This disturbing update to the abuse operation would allow abusers, traffickers and murderers to transport injured victims or bodies completely out of sight of normal avenues or anyone who could report or intervene.

Again, it was Dr. Rony Shimony who came “to the rescue” and offered to set the Epstein associates up with a Morris Steinberg for the two “fully equipped ambulances.” Steinberg being his “friend and colleague” who “ran the NY Monroe department for 30+ years.”

It does appear that at least one ambulance was purchased as Epstein’s accountant Richard Kahn wrote on February 12th, 2016 that a 2009 Dodge was purchased for “LSJ” (Little Saint James). He asked Epstein for permission to proceed with purchasing another ambulance - a 2003 Ford.

In this email he sent multiple pictures and wrote Epstein that the ambulance will read “Zorro Ambulance” on all three sides.

photos sourced from politico

Epstein’s long time accountant Richard Kahn recently testified to the House Oversight committee in a closed door deposition and says “he was not aware” of Epstein’s crimes. source: OPR

These ambulance purchases were likely facilitated by Rony Shimony as he appeared to put Epstein and his associates in contact with his “friend and colleague” Morris Steinberg for them.

A Morris Steinberg is the director of Hatzolah in Kiryas Joel - a deeply Hasidic community next to and previously part of Monroe, New York that popular YouTuber Tyler Oliveira recently documented.

source: x

Rony Shimony: more than just Epstein’s NYC doctor?

Rony Shimony is also the director of cardiology for the concierge medicine group Atria Health and Research Institute in New York City.

Another Epstein physician and former colleague of Shimony’s at Atria, Dr. Bernard Kruger recently stepped down from his role at the members-only concierge practice after his ties to Epstein were revealed.

Rony Shimony does not appear to have left either Mount Sinai or Atria and has not released any statement regarding his own ties to Epstein.

Epstein physician and formerly employed by Atria concierge medicine, Dr. Bernard Kruger. source: nytimes

CEO Alan Tisch speaks about his grandfather billionaire zionist Lawrence Tisch the company he founded- Atria. source: youtube

“It’s all connected” sidebar

The CEO of Atria Health is Alan Tisch. He is a member of the Tisch family dynasty, cousin of NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch and nephew of Mount Sinai co-chairman James Tisch.

Alan Tisch is also on the board of Friends of United Hatztalah Inc- a US based 501c3 that “provides financial support to organizations that provide medical first responder services in israel and throughout the world” that includes the israeli rescue service United Hatztalah that the Kushner family has funded.

The president of Friends of United Hatztalah is Eliezer Yehuda Beer or Eli Beer - who was the source for many false atrocity propaganda claims made in October 2023 that were then repeated in western media and used as justification for genocide.

Eli Beer, founder of United Hatztalah laundering atrocity propaganda. source: x

Shimony's relationship with Epstein went beyond “professional”

Dr. Shimony made house calls for Jeffrey, texted with him frequently, made special arrangements for Epstein and routinely sent Epstein his “best.”

“Close friends” of Katie Couric, Rony Shimony and his wife’s relationship with Epstein appears to have also been close to familial.

“close friends” Katie Couric and Rony Shimony

So close that his daughter - Emma Shimony - appears to have even stayed at Epstein’s Paris apartment on more than one occasion.

Epstein’s 7,373 square foot Paris apartment sold in 2022 for $10.4 million. source: bloomberg

Epstein also helped out Shimony’s son - apparently speaking to him, offering him guidance and setting up a summer finance internship for him.

Obituary of David Shimony - Rony Shimony’s father and Daniel and Emma Shimony’s grandfather.

Dr. Shimony even appears to have cared for Ariane de Rothschild at Epstein’s home.

Epstein arranged the visit telling Rothschild that it would be a “private VIP” affair.

Rony Shimony also seemed to be Norwegian diplomat and Oslo Accords architect Terje Rød-Larsen’s New York City doctor.

Terje Rød-Larse became Norway’s “Ambassador and Special Adviser for the Middle East peace process” and was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

In text exchanges Epstein and Dr. Shimony discuss Terje frequently and express alarm about his heavy alcohol use and concerning behavior.

In text messages between Epstein and Shimony, Shimony even references the Oslo accords when discussing Terje.

Rød-Larsen’s home was recently raided and documents related to the Oslo accords were seized early this year according to Norway’s economic crime authority, Okokrim.

Mount Sinai Hospital says they are investigating doctors involved with Jeffrey Epstein. The doctors’ relationships with Epstein must be investigated of course - but not by Mount Sinai Hospital - rather, an outside body.

However it does not appear that any such independent body even exists in New York City anymore.

But the hospital’s ties to the Epstein network as well as to the apartheid zionist project extend much further than just their physicians’ relationships.

The hospital, the board of trustees, thei funders and collaborators are deeply tied to israel and include the likes of the Lauders, the Tischs, the Kravis’, the Icahns, the Blavatniks, the Bronfmans…among others.

Possibily deceased Benjamin Netanyahu’s list of potential campaign donors for his 2007 run. Several prominent Mount Sinai benefactors including Mount Sinai co-chairman of the board of trustees James Tisch appear on this list. source: ynet

to be continued!