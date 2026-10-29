Jeffrey Epstein was so loved by the Mount Sinai Hospital System in New York City that they referred to him as “Uncle F.”

He was in personal contact with several doctors at Sinai and communicated, collaborated and funded general surgeon turned director of surgery at Mount Sinai’s Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery: Dr. Jess Ting.

As was previously detailed in “Jeffrey Epstein’s Clean up Crew” - Dr. Jess Ting and Dr. Eva Dubin were closely involved in Epstein’s operations by assisting Epstein with the various medical needs of himself, his victims and associates.

Dr. Ting appears to have regularly done breast augmentations for women sent by Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s also possible that Ting and Dubin participated directly in Epstein’s human trafficking operations as they were both involved in receiving a patient from Epstein after he flew her in from Little Saint James with blunt force trauma to the head. Email correspondence discusses Dr. Ting putting in 36 stitches in the victim’s forehead.

Dr. Ting’s relationship with Epstein is illustrated over years of correspondence shown in the Epstein files release. Epstein’s relationship appears to have begun with Dr. Ting by at least 2009 and they were contact until at least 2018.

Dr. Ting also received several funding installments from the convicted pedophile and in his writings appeared enamored with Epstein.

He brought his three young children to Epstein’s island at least once and then asked to bring them again to his lair on the upper east side - Epstein and his staff writing about his children with glee.

Ting alerts Epstein of career change

In 2017, Dr. Ting notified Jeffrey Epstein that he would be transitioning into the “world of transgender surgery” calling it the most “gratifying, worthwhile, and fascinating thing I’ve ever done.

He sends along the rough trailer of the documentary that becomes “Born to Be.”

It’s possible that Jeffrey Epstein helped fund this film as Ting emails Epstein at least three times about it - once seemingly reaching out for possible funding, another email thread with the directors of the film and an attached article on “transgender children” and another email sent to Epstein April 24, 2018 with the subject line “Film project.”

“Born to Be”

The 2019 documentary “Born to Be” follows Dr. Ting and five of his surgical patients who undergo various major operations by Ting - “facial feminization surgery”, “vaginoplasty” and “phalloplasty” - both the “old” version - a “radial forearm flap” and the new “Ting phalloplasty” - an experimental surgery being developed by Ting.

Ting, painted as the heroic and beloved surgeon expresses that he is driven to serve the trans population because surgeons like him can prevent “gender dysphoric” individuals from falling victim to severe depression and suicide - by helping construct the bodies their patients want. The film portrays access to transgender surgery as a critical public health issue.

Perhaps surprisingly, the film documents how one of the characters in the film - Garnet Rubio - attempts suicide after spending years working on and completing a “gender transition” after numerous surgeries from Ting.

Rubio’s suicide attempt and condition was so serious that it required admission to the intensive care unit following a drug overdose.

Another character, Cashmere, recounts for the film that once she “gets her vagina” with Dr. Ting, her life is going to improve dramatically “…it’s going to bring a lot to the table” and that finally someone is “…going to fall in love with me.”

Another character in the film, Jordan received a phalloplasty from Ting - which involves excising a large swath of skin and tissue as well as the radial artery from the forearm to construct a penis.

In the film, Jordan describes meeting their partner on an LGBTQ Birthright israel trip.

Dr. Ting’s mentor and trainer - Dr. Marci Bowers is also featured in the film. Dr. Bowers, a California based surgeon who recounts completing over 1600 vaginoplasties and 400 phalloplasties - totaling over 3000 cosmetic surgeries in their career.

A very successful and wildly profitable career by plastic surgery standards.

The average cost of a vaginoplasty and phalloplasty in the US is $53,645 and $133,911, respectively - with these procedures typically requiring multiple surgical refinements.

The gender reassignment surgery market is currently valued at $2.5 billion globally and projected to reach $7 billion by 2035 - with the largest share of growth in North America.

Marci Bowers

In the film, Dr. Ting describes improving upon Dr. Bowers’ vaginoplasty technique because “the vagina is dry - it grows hair, it doesn’t lubricate itself so I came up with an idea to use peritoneum from the abdomen - it’s pink, it’s hairless and it’s lubricating - very much like the vagina in a cis-woman.” Ting’s technique involves excising a generous portion of the internal abdominal membrane to overlay in the constructed vagina.

Before helping Dr. Ting establish the transgender surgery program at Mount Sinai Hospital, Dr. Bowers helped the Sheba Hospital in “Tel-Aviv” establish theirs.



US Chief Army transgender surgeon