Every New Yorker is familiar with the Tisch family name – they’ve stamped it on institutions all over the city. But whether they know anything about their $10.1 billion Zionist empire, is different.

Philanthrocapitalism: a tried and true way for billionaire families to mask their crimes, gain social legitimacy and obscure negative impacts of their massive wealth accumulation.

Mamdani x Tisch, 2026?

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday morning to discuss his massive win against establishment elite Andrew Cuomo as well as to confirm his intention to keep Adams administration NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch as his top cop.

But Mamdani’s warm feelings and interest at continuing to bridge the Zionist divide with Tisch is not exactly mutual: the billionaire Tisch family donated $1.2 million dollars to defeat Mamdani.

Who is Jessica Tisch?

Harvard JD/MBA grad and billionaire heiress Jessica Tisch got her start with the NYPD in 2008 in their “counter-terrorism” bureau, where she focused on “revolutionizing” the NYPD’s monitoring, mass surveillance and intelligence programs – including 911 dispatch - in New York’s post 9/11 era. New York City has since “revolutionized” their 911 dispatch with israeli AI tech surveillance company, Carbyne 911 who got their start with major funding and support from Jeffrey Epstein, Ehud Barak and Peter Thiel.

Tisch was then appointed to lead NYC’s Department of sanitation by Eric Adams in 2022 - an interesting choice for a billionaire heiress who probably never took a bag of trash out in her entire life.

Jessica Tisch, trash czar tenure 2022-2024: source HBS

She was then upgraded to NYPD commissioner in great zio feminist fanfare in 2024 as former interim NYPD commissioner Thomas Donlon was unceremoniously booted after serving his short purpose of quelling the media spectacle surrounding the NYPD as never ending federal raids, lawsuits, payouts and scandals continued to rock New York’s “finest.” This included chief of police and violent sexual predator Jeffrey Maddrey who was finally forced to resign after getting raided and being the subject of at least three separate sexual harassment and abuse lawsuits by former female subordinates.

Eric Adams swearing in Jessica Tisch as NYPD Comissioner: source AMNY

In his 251-page lawsuit against the City of New York, former senior FBI executive Donlon alleges that the NYPD is being run as a full-fledged global racketeering operation whose culture of complete impunity awards bad actors for their criminal behavior and retaliates harshly against internal dissenters – fulfilling the definition of a RICO enterprise.

Mamdani says he’s keeping Tisch on because she’s done so well in addressing corruption and delivering “accountability.”

Accountability for who?

But Tisch has single-handedly delivered one of the most heinous miscarriages of justice against a New York family whose 31-year-old husband and father Allan Feliz, a black man, was executed by the NYPD in the Bronx at a traffic stop in 2019.

Criminal charges were never brought against the cop who shot Feliz point black in the chest but an NYPD administrative judge found that NYPD Lieutenant Jonathan Rivera was culpable and recommended termination from the force. After the family’s brutal six year fight for some pittance of justice - Jessica Tisch stunningly reversed the NYPD administrative board’s decision and allowed the killer cop to stay on the force – as well as promoted him. Last month, the family of Allan Feliz announced a landmark lawsuit against Jessica Tisch for refusing to fire the killer cop despite her deputy commissioner finding him guilty.

Lt. Rivera climbed into Feliz’s vehicle at a traffic stop and tasered, beat and shot Feliz point blank in the chest. The officers then dragged Feliz’s body from the car with his genitals exposed and let him bleed to death in cuffs – never providing any medical intervention.

Justice for Allan Feliz

At a recent memorial for a slain white NYPD officer, Ms. Tisch slammed what she described as a “broken” criminal justice system which “failed” the cop and led to his death. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark saw Ms. Tisch’s remarks as a call to return to racist and deadly (and israeli) “broken windows” policing as well as a complete denial of any root cause analysis of crime – imprisoning poverty-stricken repeat shoplifters will not make our city any safer.

Bronx DA Darcel Clark: protect this woman.

It’s also now widely reported that Tisch coordinated with the Trump administration on Canal street ICE raids and commanded NYPD officers to stay away from ICE agents as they violently assaulted and kidnapped nine street vendors – even after she was applauded for declaring her intent to not comply with Trump back in January.

from NYtimes

Tisch’s NYPD tenure has also overseen complete impunity and a refusal to hold Chabad Lubavitch members accountable for multiple violent assaults, rape and death threats on April 24th, 2025 – to this day, not one arrest has taken place despite hours of all crimes being captured on video.

Chabadnik night of terror, April 24th, 2025: @subwaydj

Jessica Tisch’s rhetoric about the “broken justice system” does not include justice for black, brown and/or female victims of violence and impunity.

But can we blame Jessica Tisch for *allegedly* being a racist Likudnik zionist? Corruption, power and fervent loyalty to the apartheid state seem to run in the family.

Her grandfather, Laurence Tisch was a founding member of the Zionist ethno philanthrocapitalist “Mega group”– alongside Jeffrey Epstein benefactor Leslie Wexner and Charles Bronfman, founder of “Birthright Taglit” and heir to Seagrams liquor dynasty. Mega group members reportedly paid $30K in annual dues and met regularly to scheme for even more political, cultural and financial support for the Jewish supremacist apartheid colony,“israel.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, second from left, listens to Edgar Bronfman, right, President of the World Jewish Congress during a luncheon thrown in Peres’ honor on Friday, April 28, 1995 in New York. From left are: Laurence Tisch, Chairman, President and Chief executive officer of CBS; Israeli Ambassador to the United States. Itamar Rabinowitz and Bronfman. (AP Photo/David Karp)

Laurence Tisch, a “self-made billionaire,” NYU trustee as well as former president of New York United Jewish Appeal, took over CBS news in 1986 – just in time to slant reporting on israeli war crimes during the first intifada. In 1987, he terminated 200 employees from CBS news and cut $30 million from their $300 million news budget. He’s credited for the decline of the network – once the “crown jewel” of American broadcast. He eventually sold CBS news and made his family $1 billion richer. It’s alleged that Tisch took over the network for the sole purpose of changing the narrative on his beloved pedo colony – he believed israel was being treated unfairly by the American press. He got his wish and his legacy lives on today at CBS through Zio billionaire Larry Ellison and genocide denying grifter Bari Weiss.

Profit over truth lives on with his son, former chairman and CEO of Lorillard Tobacco Company, Andrew Tisch (Jessica’s uncle). He famously denied any link between cigarettes and cancer in a 1994 congressional hearing after the deadly harms of tobacco were already well established in the 1989 Surgeon General’s report. His company engineered their deadly products to be as addictive as possible and generated billions of dollars in profits before it was acquired by Reynolds American in 2015.

Following his tenure as tobacco executive, Andrew Tisch joined the board of the 501(c)(3) New York City Police Foundation as chairman, only to be joined by his son and current Loews corporation CEO, Alexander Tisch (Jessica’s cousin). Multi-million dollar nonprofit New York City Police Foundation says its aims are to “build bridges with the community and improve the quality of NYPD services.” They enjoy tax-exempt status, get funding from the United Arab Emirates and JP Morgan Chase, fund the wasteful and rogue “international liaison” program, fund community and youth copaganda programs as well as spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on PPE and “therapy dogs” for their executives.

James Tisch and Mount Sinai President and CEO Ken Davis

Jessica’s father, James Tisch is a former director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and currently sits on the boards of General Electric, the New York Public Library, the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Council on Foreign Relations, Mount Sinai Hospital System, Loews Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., among others.

Tisch x israel

After the patriarch’s passing in 2003, his obituary in Zionist Forward magazine lauded his close ties to former israeli prime minister Ehud Barak. Barak is currently making the media rounds for his close relationship and dozens of meetings with sex trafficking pedophile intelligence asset, Jeffrey Epstein. It’s widely speculated that in late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s recently released memoir, Nobody’s Girl, Ehud Barak is the foreign prime minister she describes as beating and raping her within an inch of her life.

Ehud Barak attempting to hide his face during a 2016 visit to Jeffrey Epstein’s New York Residence. Source: Daily Mail

Zohran Mamdani desires Ms. Tisch to stay on as NYPD commissioner because she has done a “great job” in handling crime in the five boroughs – which crimes is he talking about?

But the formal job offer to Tisch most likely is purely for show – owners of the city don’t require a formal job offer to keep overseeing you.