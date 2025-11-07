Jennifer’s Substack

Jennifer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
8h

NYC is the Belly of the Beast of the Zionist Money Empire. Zionist Republican Elise Stefanik is planning to run against Governor Hochul.

Good Luck with that Mayor thing, Zohran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ahenobarbus's avatar
Ahenobarbus
5h

Great article. Keep an eye on Mandani. If he's suddenly tight with this whore of Zion, you already know he's a fraud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Koonings
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture