Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha’s version of Plan B - the emergency contraception brand Julie Products Inc. - has turned its pharmaceutical product into a “lifestyle brand” by promoting porn and normalizing casual unprotected sex on social media with viral reels, memes, celebrities, OnlyFans models and even a substack newsletter called “sex happens.”

pharma company lying about their subscriber count - seems like a good sign

“Julie” was founded in September 2022 by its namesake Julie Schott - former beauty director at Elle.com and founder of viral pimple patch company Starface, Harvard Business grad Amanda E/J Morrison, and Brian Bordainick, Starface cofounder and 2013 Forbes 30 under 30 lister.

Emergency contraception - a pharmaceutical product - has become a profitable business venture for these founders with their privately held venture-backed startup Julie Products Inc. with the EC currently selling for ~$49 in all major retailers across the country.

Julie co-founder and CEO Amanda E/J Morrison describes her venture backed startup as filling a societal need: “We’re the one that’s going to throw the party on college campus, acknowledge the fact that everybody’s about to go have sex and say, ‘Here’s some emergency contraception” - what happened to condoms?

Nevermind that a venture backed startup pushing Emergency Contraception through their direct to consumer pharmaceutical advertisements is illegal in all but two countries: the USA and New Zealand - as big pharma using commercial persuasion directly to the public, even children, creates undue risks for patients.

Advertisements and entire “lifestyle brands” being created around pharmaceutical products like Julie use emotional imagery, music and celebrities to downplay or obscure serious side effects, contraindications, and unknown long-term safety profiles.

Not to mention that an EC venture backed startup pushing EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTION is at the same time pushing, normalizing and glamorizing unprotected casual sex - which puts all parties at risk for acquiring sexually transmitted diseases - some of them incurable (~HPV, Hep B, Herpes, HIV), causing cancer (HPV, HBV, HCV) or even deadly (HIV, HBV, HCV, HPV, syphilis).

Antibiotic resistant gonorrhea is now an “an urgent public health threat” that has evolved to be completely resistant to the drugs that once cured it.

Of course the EC company would be pushing sexual degeneracy to sell their product while at the same time influencing their young customers to “feel good” about engaging in unprotected sex, putting them at risk for acquiring STDs. And they are using literal OnlyFans models - a pornographic platform targeting young girls to become “porn stars” and Playboy Inc. - the global “media and lifestyle” company that normalized pornography, child porn and violence against women through its magazine and mass media empire - to infuse their message into the culture, just like OnlyFans and Playboy did before them.

The EC company also partners with the Kinsey Institute - the “sexology” institute at the University of Indiana born out of Alfred Kinsey and his collaborators’ abuse and sexual torture of children and babies as young as two months old - funded by the Rockefellers and Playboy.

From Alfred Kinsey’s 1948 “Sexual Behavior and the Human Male” - adult “trained observers” restraining infants and children to time their “orgasms”

Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, was the recipient of a $1 million lawsuit by his former girlfriend Kiana Parker, alleging a pattern of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse between 2019 and 2021 by the actor’s son including being pushed, wrestled, and dragged—as well as verbal threats and derogatory language.

Julie contracted OnlyFans model “lvamber” to promote their emergency contraception product.

Their medical advisor doctors also glamorize and normalize the porn industry, medical advisor and pediatrician Dr. Tessa Commers even commenting “go porn industry” in one of her “teen health” instructional videos.

Julie medical advisor OB/GYN Dr. Cordelia Nwankwo instructs viewers from her closet surrounded by her designer wear and Fendi shoeboxes that consumers can purchase and take Julie EC “as often as you need to” despite there being almost no evidence on the safety of repeated emergency contraception use and of what exists is of very low certainty.

Obviously its not about money!!!