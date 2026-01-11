Was it a “professional” or personal relationship - or both? What ventures were they involved with together during Epstein’s lifetime and what ventures do the Tischs and his other associates continue - even past his death?

Jeffrey Epstein. Source: The New Yorker

Jessica Tisch’s father, James Tisch, listed as “Jimmy” in Jeffrey Epstein’s contact book, is a man who has worn many hats. His executive and decision making roles span a wide array including at General Electric, United Jewish Appeal, the Council on Foreign Relations, the New York Public Library, the New York Federal Reserve, real estate ventures, oil and gas ventures as well as…Mount Sinai Hospital.

Merryl (former chancellor of the NY State Board of Regents) and James Tisch (co-chairman of Mount Sinai) - the NYPD commissioner’s parents. May 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Mount Sinai Health System). source: getty

James Tisch became a Trustee at Mount Sinai Hospital in 1988 and in June 2019 - just in time for the COVID catastrophe - he was elected co-chairman of Sinai’s board of trustees. As of today, Tisch is still the co-chair of the board at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Tisch family not only has the top seat on the hospital system/ real estate empire’s board, but they’ve also invested hundreds of millions into Sinai and their ventures - most notably cancer. The Tisch family donated $40 million in 2008 to establish the Tisch Cancer Center - the largest gift ever received by any health system for a cancer initiative - and they gave another $60 million gift to construct a four story hospital - The Tisch Cancer Hospital at Mount Sinai. After James’ appointment as co-chair, his 501c3 foundation gave $7 million to Sinai in 2020 and $5.69 million in 2021.

Dr. Elisa Port, James Tisch and Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin attend the 2024 Dubin Breast Center Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Mount Sinai Health System). Source: getty

The Tisch Cancer Center, through the “generosity” of James and Merryl Tisch, is described as one central hub providing care based on “scientific understanding and human compassion” with the most “advanced diagnostics, treatments, and research for cancer … with more than 250 cancer specialists, top-tier surgeons, and researchers working side by side.”

AI rendition of the upcoming Tisch Cancer Hospital. Construction starting this year. Source: sinai

Sinai, Tisch and Dubin: more than cancer?

The Tischs are not the only billionaires interested in cancer or in financially supporting Mount Sinai Hospital. The Tisch Cancer Center is also home to the Dubin Breast Center - named after billionaire and Jeffrey Epstein associates Glenn Dubin and his wife - physician and former Epstein girlfriend, Eva Andersson-Dubin. Epstein apparently provided financial support for Eva’s medical degree. The couple donated $16 million to the Tisch Cancer Center in 2004 to establish the Dubin Breast center. Glenn Dubin sits on Sinai’s board and Eva is a former trustee at Sinai yet still being paid as of MSH’s 2024 tax filing.

Eva - former Miss Sweden and Epstein in undated picture. Source: linkedin

The Dubins were close with Epstein - they both traveled on his private jet along with their children numerous times. From Epstein’s flight records, Glenn Dubin was also documented to have traveled at least two times on the jet without Epstein - instead with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged sex trafficker Sarah Kellen, Walt Disney chairman Richard Cook and two “unidentified females.”

Eva Dubin, founder about Dubin Cancer Center. source: youtube

The Dubins defended Epstein in his legal battles - to his probation officer, to the media and in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking case. When Epstein was released from his work-release local jail private wing “sentence,” it was Eva who wrote an email to Jeffrey Epstein’s probation officer saying that she was aware he is a “registered sex offender” who “pled guilty to soliciting … and procuring a minor for prostitution” yet she was “100% comfortable with Jeffrey Epstein around my children.” She also testified in Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking trial that she was comfortable with her children’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Dr. Dubin explains she is aware that Epstein is a pedophile to his probation officer yet she still is comfortable with him around her children. Source: business insider

Jeffrey Epstein was particularly close with Eva’s daughter Celina and is noted by several sources to have been her godfather. He reportedly told associates that marrying Celina would permit him to leave her his fortune including his private island without paying estate taxes.

Virginia Giuffre alleged that Epstein first directed her to have sex with Glenn Dubin in 2001 while she was still a teenager.

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell testified in a 2016 deposition in Virginia Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against her, that she considered Eva Dubin a friend of hers.

The Dubins have denied knowing anything about Epstein’s crimes, despite confirming their knowledge of Epstein’s prior conviction.

Epstein with young girl. Source: x

Epstein supported the Dubins’ breast cancer center

The Dubins and Jeffrey Epstein continued their personal relationship after his 2009 conviction and continued their professional relationship as well. Epstein wanted to support their breast cancer center at Sinai - but with him being a registered child sex offender, but at some point they decided it was questionable for the funds to come directly from him. Allegedly, Dr. Eva Dubin established the Celina Dubin United Fund in 2010, named after her daughter, to serve as a conduit for Epstein’s funds.

Dr. Kenneth L. Davis, Glenn R. Dubin, Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin and Dr. Elisa Port ribbon cutting at the opening of Dubin Breast Center at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital on April 6, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/FilmMagic). Source: Getty

Reportedly, from 2010 to 2012 the Celina Dubin United Fund accepted at least $50,000 from Epstein’s foundation from which $26,000 the Dubin breast center accepted - though they reportedly returned some of these funds after Glen Dubin found out about the arrangement.

But Jeffrey Epstein continued to work with Sinai and the Dubin Breast Center and in a 2012 press release, the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation was noted to be a major financial contributor to help make the Dubin Breast Center one of the first places in the world to use 3D mammography to “screen for breast cancer.” In the press release, Epstein is described as a “science philanthropist” and quoted as saying “Early diagnosis is clearly critical to survival… We are very excited that 3D mammography is playing a role in stopping breast cancer from developing.”

2012 press release announcing the partnership between Epstein and Mount Sinai Hospital. Source: Fierce Biotech

Deceased Epstein survivor repeatedly named the Dubins

Last page in Epstein’s “little black book.” Source: justice.gov/epstein

Jeffrey Epstein’s contact book first ended up in court in 2009 after his former house manager, Alfredo Rodriguez (now deceased) tried to sell it. In the final page of the contact book, Rodriguez ostensibly wrote the names of important figures in Epstein’s orbit. Eva’s name is written along with the note - “former model & mother of naked pic” - its widely speculated that he is referring to a photo Epstein had hanging on his wall of a young girl with her backside exposed - provided by Giuffre in her 2016 deposition.

Virginia’s tweet re the Dubins. Source: x

Virginia Giuffre described Eva and Glenn Dubin as not only co-conspirators but also predators and accused them of grooming their eldest daughter for Epstein - “Who lets their 6/7 year old daughter get a naked massage on Uncle Epstein’s balcony” she wrote on twitter in 2020.

Virginia’s tweet about the Dubins. Source: x

Two photographs which appeared in records released from the 2019 FBI raid on Epstein’s mansion show CDs with “8/12 Celina AV shoot 2” written on them. Epstein also reportedly made a spotify playlist titled “celina” containing songs like “Turn Me On,” “Little Bad Girl,” “I Just Wanna F” and “Sexy Bitch” - still up on spotify today.

Photos from Epstein’s 2019 FBI raid. Source: NY Post

In Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case, unsealed court records included testimony from the Dubins’ former chef, Rinaldo Rizzo who testified through tears about how Ghislaine Maxwell brought a distressed 15 year old into his employer’s kitchen. He testified that the teenager was shaking when she described being forced into sex by Maxwell and Sarah Kellen and that her phone and passport was taken - “I don’t know how I got from the island to here.” Rizzo and his wife ended their employment with the Dubins around 2005.

Two alleged Epstein sex trafficking co-conspirators, Nadia Marcinkova and Adriana Ross both refused to answer questions in their 2010 depositions whether they knew Glenn Dubin or if Epstein was supplying underage girls to him.

Maxwell and Kellen. Source: the guardian

A physician, Eva Dubin was credibly accused in being involved in the trafficking of a 15 year old girl. She and her husband were also accused of sex crimes themselves by at least one Epstein surviror, (now deceased) Virginia Giuffre. They were both personally and professionally close to Epstein.

Dubin was reportedly still seeing patients and practicing medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital at the time of Epstein’s 2019 arrest. Eva Andersson-Dubin seems to no longer be on Sinai’s board but Glenn Dubin was still listed on Sinai’s School of Medicine November 2024 501c3 filing and the Hospital’s 2023 filing.

Their name still graces the breast center at Mount Sinai Hospital today.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Eva Andersson-Dubin on Oct. 31, 2005 in New York City. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan. Source: Getty

**** I was going to post RAINN’s hotline number for anyone needing support for SA but their corporate sponsors now include the likes of google, amazon and match group…. so nvm.

if you want to speak to someone regarding SA, the org I used to do crisis counseling and medical advocacy for, San Francisco Women Against Rape, has a 24/7 hotline and they saved my life in college. you can call (415) 417-7273

JUSTICE FOR ALL CHILD AND ADULT VICTIMS AND SURVIVORS OF SA