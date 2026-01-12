In part one we met the Dubins. Now we meet the “Blacks”

Mount Sinai Trustee and Epstein friend and associate, Leon Black. source: nytimes

The Dubins are not the only Epstein associates whose name grace Sinai’s programming. Longtime Epstein friend and associate, Leon Black, is also a longtime trustee at Mount Sinai.

How many more billionaires’ names can Sinai fit into their programming? TBD.

Leon Black is a well-known NYC billionaire who prior to being highlighted in the press regarding his relationship to Epstein and his own alleged sex crimes, was known for founding Apollo Global Management, being a trustee at the Museum of Modern Art and a patron and trustee at Mount Sinai.

Are they discussing “gender equity” here? Jeffrey Epstein (L), Pepe Fanju and Leon Black (R) in New York City, 2005. Source: forbes

He is a self-described philanthropist and art investor who donates to causes including AIPAC, support for veterans, healthcare and research. He also takes a keen interest in promoting “gender equity by supporting education and advancement opportunities for women and girls, access to high quality maternal healthcare, and addressing gender-based violence” (according to his bio).

In 2020 he started a “Healthcare Heroes” initiative with a $20 million gift to “support the heroic efforts of the more than 100,000 New York City healthcare professionals” by supplying them with “shelf-stable food” from massive global conglomerate Aramark who is well known to use prison slave labor regularly for their business model.

Mount Sinai “healthcare heroes” wearing trash bags to protect themselves from deadly virus at a multi-billion dollar health system’s hospital site. source: NY post

aramark x healthcare heroes. source: freedomunited.org

Aramark “meals” at Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Mississippi, in 2020, according to attorney Marcy Croft. Mississippi canceled a contract with Aramark in 2021 after a federal lawsuit described “spoiled, rotten, molded or uncooked” food. source: the marshall project

(*as a former sinai ER nurse who was employed at MSH at the time, I never heard of this program. Also the complete shame and disrespect of a “healthcare hero initiative” to give health care workers prison slave labor “food” during a deadly pandemic amidst the utter failure of all public and private entities is beyond….The symbolism is pretty spot on though.)

The Blacks’ Research Interests

Leon Black gifted $10 million to the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in 2005 to establish the “Black Family Stem Cell Institute” - integrating “research in embryonic stem cells, developmental biology and adult stem cell biology”.

The Black Family Stem Cell institute still exists at Mount Sinai today - now housed within Mount Sinai’s “Institute for Regenerative Medicine.”

“Stem Cells are Wired for Cooperation, Down to the DNA.” source: sinai

Is this just a sidebar?

Perhaps unrelated is that in August 2020, Mount Sinai Health System was the recipient of a lawsuit by a woman who miscarried at 13 weeks and alleged that their Mount Sinai West campus discarded her baby’s body against her wishes. She discovered this when she returned to the hospital to retrieve the remains for a burial and hospital staff told her that the fetus had been thrown away.

…

Back to Black

Black financially supported Epstein with at least $158 million over the years - including while he was a trustee at Mount Sinai.

His entity, “BV70 LLC” - contributed $10 million to Epstein’s foundation “Gratitude America” in 2015 - after Epstein’s pedophile conviction and while Black sat on the board at Sinai’s school of medicine (he appears to still be on Sinai’s board today).

In January 2023, Black paid $62 million to settle claims that his money to Epstein was used to fund his operations in the US Virgin Islands. As part of his settlement, Leon Black paid to obtain criminal immunity from the Epstein matters for himself as well as his associates and attorneys.

Excerpts from Leon Black’s settlement with the USVI. Source: senate.gov

source: NBC

Leon Black was also the recipient of a 2023 lawsuit alleging that he raped a 16 year-old autistic girl with a rare genetic disorder “violently and sadistically” in 2001 at Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC mansion.

His argument in attempting to get the case tossed out is that 2001 is beyond the statute of limitations.

Leon Black has been the recipient of at least two other lawsuits by female victims alleging rape as well - one in 2022 and one in 2021. The 2021 lawsuit has been dropped based on “legal flaws” and a “previously signed NDA.”

They were very close

Leon Blacks entry in Epstein’s Birthday Book. Source: nytimes

In a 2024 interview with Puck Magazine Leon Black explains why he continued his relationship with Epstein past his 2008 pedophile conviction:

“I took it seriously… but I didn’t take it that seriously. I mean, he was with a 17-year-old prostitute , got prosecuted for it, and got put away for a year… My feeling is, there are serious things and there are things that are less serious. I didn’t think this was the end of the world, frankly.”

Black was pushed out of Apollo, the private equity firm he founded in 2021 over his ties to Epstein but as of Sinai’s school of medicine 2024 tax filing - Leon Black is still a trustee.

Leon Black, former trustee at the Museum of Modern Art. source: hyperallergic

It’s all connected

Leon Black is the son of Eli Black (born Eliasz Menasze Błachowicz in Poland) the former CEO of United Brands Company (formerly United Fruit) who committed suicide by jumping out a 44th floor window at the Pan Am building in New York City on February 4, 1975.

It had recently been discovered in a scandal later described at “Bananagate” by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) that United Brands was one of hundreds of American multinational corporations who were paying off foreign officials with hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure favorable treatment in their countries.

The Pan Am Building (now the MetLife building) where Leon Black’s father jumped to his death. source: nytimes

Eli Black’s United Brands (now Chiquita Banana) was secretly paying millions of dollars in bribes to Honduran President General López Arellano - a US backed dictator who was installed in a military coup at the behest of the foreign fruit companies who wanted to pay less taxes. American corporations like United Brands collectively owned almost all fertile land, ports, power plants, sugar mills in as well as the largest bank in Honduras at that time and had for decades at that point.

“ Bringing fruit out to loading platform.” United Fruit “overseer” looks on. Puerto Castilla, Honduras, circa 1920s. Source: harvard

In 1954, United Fruit also got US President Eisenhower to back a CIA-sponsored military coup in Guatemala to protect their profits after Guatemalan President Jacobo Árbenz Guzmán instituted land reforms and expropriated land from United Fruit to give back to Guatemalan farmers and the indigenous people. What followed was decades of brutal U.S.-backed regimes who committed widespread torture and genocide. Hundreds of thousands or more of mostly indigenous Guatemalans were murdered for United Fruit (now Chiquita Banana).

This painting by Diego Rivera, “Gloriosa Victoria,” tells the story of the 1954 overthrow of the democratically-elected Jacobo Arbenz government. Coup Colonel Carlos Castillo Armas greets secretary of state John Foster Dulles, who holds a bomb with the face of Eisenhower, surrounded by people who were murdered in the coup. To his left is U.S. ambassador John Peurifoy with military officers and CIA director Allen W. Dulles whispering in his brother’s ear. On the right, the archbishop of Guatemala, Mariano Rossell Arellano, blesses the act, while Guatemalans protest. Source: zinnedproject.org

Bananas then, cancer now?

Like seemingly all billionaires today - the Blacks, the Dubins and the Tischs are all interested in cancer - just like Epstein was. Why?

Well, they know that cancer is a “safe” investment today - with an almost guaranteed return. They don’t have to pay off foreign governments or pay to protect their investments from mass uprisings. The US healthcare and medical school system is a well-oiled machine that’s quite literally based on oil and that the billionaires purchased it a long time ago - the propaganda is already baked in.

It also seems to be a great cover for something much more nefarious - eugenicist and transhumanist “pioneering” deep into our cells with their data collection and so called research and treatment.

“Trust the Science”

The global pharmaceutical market is worth almost $2 trillion today and is only set to expand massively. Its projected to top $3 trillion by 2032 - with exploding cancer and obesity drug markets being the biggest drivers.

the “future”. source: scientific american

This massive growth in pharmaceuticals is of course being driven by the massive growth in the global burden of cancer. The number of new cancer cases annually has already more than doubled since 1990 to 18.5 million in 2023 and global cancer incidence is projected to increase to 30.5 million new cases by 2050. The projected global cancer death toll is projected to increase by nearly 75% to 18.6 million by 2050 - with the greatest increases in death forecasted in “low-income and middle-income” countries.

once again, sure just a coincidence that Bill Gates & co want to handle this. source: plos

In “Transhumanism and “western medicine”: a dollar and data rich venture” I write that despite the billions being spent on oncology drugs - survival rates from cancer have not improved since 1920. Oncology drugs remain expensive poison that regularly give cancer patients additional cancers while “treating” the primary cancer.

But as we know, there is no segment of allopathic (western) medicine that aims to heal sickness and disease - there is no profit in health and no dividends in healing.

Oncology “medicine” is one area of medicine where profiteers get to benefit not just from pharmaceuticals but also from the massive amount of bio and genetic data offered up by desperate cancer patients continuously for testing and clinical trials - in the hope that they might be the recipient of a miracle.

And for this reason, oncology medicine is an incredibly effective way that researchers and other nefarious entities have been incredibly effective in being able to genetically sequence the entire human existence - and they are most especially interested in “diverse” humans.

Mount Sinai’s capital campaign brochure. Profit potential: limitless. source: giving.mountsinai.org

But with the human genome already completely sequenced by the National Institutes of Health in 2003 - normal human cells are old news.

But with the projected boom in cancer incidence and deaths - the possibilities for genetic sequencing of the human species and their mutant tumor cells is limitless.

The NIH received letters from 55 individuals at 33 different academic institutions across the U.S. expressing their opposition to the Human Genome Project. “the idea seems to have emanated from somewhere at the Department of Energy; most evidence points to the deserts of New Mexico.” source: genome.gov

Western scientists and researchers claim that cancer is an “extremely difficult” disease to treat without “recurrence” so for this purpose - the National Institute of Health embarked on another multi-billion dollar genetic sequencing effort - “The Cancer Genome Atlas” - a “landmark” cancer genomics database that contains 50,270 cancer cases, 22,638 genes and 3,324,495 mutations all online for anyone to browse - 2.5 petabytes (2500 terabytes) of “genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data.”

the US military loves an acronym too. source: tisch2

But speaking of billions - back to the billionaires

The billionaire Tisch family has their own cancer center and are currently building an entire hospital - it only makes sense that they would have their own cancer genetic index database named after themselves as well. The “TISCH2” (tumor immune single-cell hub 2) is a database that has collected 190 datasets on hundreds of “treatment naive” and repeat treatment “human” and “mouse” species and hundreds of thousands of their cells.

To be clear, there is nothing (that I could find) proving that “TISCH2” is named after the Tisch family… but then again …

Eugenics Record Office, Cold Spring Harbor, NY - interior with workers, c. 1921. source: national park service

Genetic sequencing IS eugenics

The word eugenics literally means “good genes” derived from the Greek words eu (good) and genos or gene (birth/origin/race).

Eugenicists knew that in order to decipher the “good genes” from the “bad” ones, they had to do genetic indexing and the “eugenics capital of the world” was right here in New York at Cold Spring Harbor - where eugenicists amassed hundreds of thousands of data file cards that detailed physical traits such as hair and eye color as well as medical conditions like epilepsy and mental illness.

Sequencing all “diverse populations’” cancer cells - “bad genes” - is arguably just a continuation of this.

Mount Sinai “aims to enroll one million racially and ethnically diverse patients” with AI into “clinical trials” to advance precision medicine research, and improve patient care.” source: sinai

Mount Sinai also founded their own Genomics program - the Icahn Genomics Institute- and has long been interested in genetic sequencing. In 2022 they announced a “large scale Genetic Sequencing Project with the Regeneron Genetics Center” - their aim being to enroll “one million racially and ethnically diverse patients, advance precision medicine research and improve patient care.”

“Prestigous German Research”…. I’m sure its just a weird coincidence. source: sinai

Tax returns show hundreds of millions of dollars passing between the Mount Sinai Genomics Institute and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

The multi-billion dollar Mount Sinai Health System already paid out a $5.3 million settlement before a lawsuit alleging the hospital was illegally sharing patient data with tech giant Meta could go to discovery….

showing that your confidential health and genetic information, medicine, tech and medical education … are all very big business.