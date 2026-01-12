In part one and two we met some of Sinai’s board members who were close with Epstein - now lets discuss their shared philosophy and interests and what this all means.

they’ve taken over. source: wordpress

Mount Sinai Hospital tells patients that cancer “is a disease driven by genetic changes” - environmental and lifestyle toxins of this massive outgrowth of cancer are not mentioned.

Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center ad. source: youtube

But when cancer is a “disease driven by genetic changes” - it makes sense to genetically sequence the entire human and cancer genome.

Except it’s not - the excess hundreds of millions of new cancer cases predicted in the years to come are not being driven by massive genetic changes happening concurrently across the human race out of nowhere.

“A new pricing scheme for Imbruvica ensures dose reductions won’t save patients money or erode companies’ revenue from selling the blood cancer drug.” The US is one of two countries in the world where direct-to-consumer marketing for drugs is legal. source: Jerome Adamstein @ Los Angeles Times

Cancer, like all disease, is predominantly driven by inflammation - toxic lifestyles imposed on the human race.

Obesity, the other major driver in the massive projected increase in the pharmaceutical market, increases ones susceptibility for cancer because of chronic inflammation and a weakened and dysfunctioning immune system.

US Public Health Service poster warning cancer patients to be wary 1936–1938. Things have changed. source: wikimedia

Yet prevention or treatment or even public health initiatives focused on addressing Americans’ toxic, inflammatory lifestyles is almost nowhere to be found in oncology care including at Mount Sinai. Why? Because there is no profit in prevention.

But what kind of profits are possible with pharmaceuticals, biotech, PHI (patient health information), genetic mining, gene editing and their clinical trials? Trillions.

US Public Health Service: Only surgery, x-rays and radium are safe. 1938 source: wikimedia

Cancer is DOD biotech big business

In 2016, the National Cancer Institute launched “The Cancer Moonshot” - headed by Vice President Joe Biden - whose stated aim was to make a “decade’s worth of progress in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment in five years. ” The VP unveiled this collaboration between the National Cancer Institute, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft as well as a “groundbreaking new study” to understand the “biological basis of cancer” by the Department of Defense.

“If I could be anything, I would have wanted to have been the president that ended cancer, because it’s possible,” President Joe Biden said. | Alex Brandon/AP Photo. source: politico

Uber and Lyft also committed to expand their free rides programs for “low income communities” so that poor cancer patients can make it to their “treatments.”

In 2017 the Tisch Cancer Center joined to become part of a $215 million “Cancer Moonshot” Public-Private Partnership research collaboration with the National Institutes of Health and eleven pharmaceutical corporations.

The initiative’s aim was to “identify and standardize biological markers of disease and treatment” as well as to “harness the immune system” to attack cancer. Tisch Cancer Center director, Ramon Parsons MD, PHD extolled the groundbreaking collaboration between industry, government, medicine and academia by extracting “as much information as possible from tumor, blood and stool specimens collected from patients throughout treatment.”

But enrolling one million of their patients into clinical trials is a massive feat, how will they do it?

Patient enrollment into clinical trials at Mount Sinai Hospital has historically only taken place at their flagship site in the upper east side but the Tisch Cancer Center (TCC) launched a new AI platform in January 2025 - PRISM by Triomics - that will match patients from all Sinai sites into clinical trials for cancer, with AI.

Was Epstein working on Biden’s “Cancer Moonshot” too?

Jeffrey Epstein was not only well connected with science “experts” and thought leaders - he seems to have been closely connected to Vice President Joe Biden, possibly working for him or at least in his vicinity with the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative.

Epstein’s emails with a Bruce Moskowitz M.D. re VP Biden and cancer. source: jmail

A Bruce Moskowitz M.D. - emailed Jeffrey Epstein in 2016 asking for help in getting his son’s cancer research database idea that would allow a “patient or a physician to see who was doing research on a specific tumor anywhere in the world” sent to President Biden.

Epstein wrote Moskowitz back confirming it was “sent to biden private.”

Jeffrey Epstein was always interested in science and “innovation.” One of his foundations, the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation describes its interests in cancer, evolution, tumor growth and keeping databases to study and track tumors and drug resistance. On his site (now archived) it’s written that the foundation “funds numerous universities and science institutes” and names Sinai.

now archived Epstein foundation. source: archive.md

But the relationship between Sinai and Epstein was not one sided - Epstein’s donations were accepted multiple times by the Mount Sinai Health System … even after he was a convicted pedophile.

How many times did Sinai accept child sex trafficker Epstein’s money?

One of Epstein’s foundations, the C.O.U.Q Foundation gave the Mount Sinai Breast Health Resource center $5,000 in 2007.

2012 press release announcing the partnership between Epstein and Mount Sinai Hospital. Source: Fierce Biotech

After Epstein’s 2012 press release announcing the collaboration between himself and the Dubin breast center he donated once again to Sinai in 2013 to fund Dr. Jess Ting, a who is the surgical director of Mount Sinai’s Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery. Jess Ting attended Julliard for college.

Mount Sinai Physician Dr. Jess Ting appears to have gone to LSJ (Little Saint James). Excerpt from Epstein’s emails. source: jdrive

Epstein is informed he has an MRI appointment at Mount Sinai by Lesley Groff who Epstein described as “an extension of my brain” to the NYtimes in 2005. Source: jdrive

Epstein’s associate Lesley Groff communicating with the surgical coordinator for Dr. Jess Ting at the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive surgery regarding a surgical “procedure”…….. source: jdrive

“Among Dr. Ting’s innovations—a completely new approach to vaginoplasty, called the Peritoneum Vaginoplasty .” source: goodrx

Jess Ting does not appear to have ever worked with breast cancer metastasis. source: PRnewswire

In 2014, Sinai seems to once again accept donations from “Mount Sinai Patron” Jeffrey Epstein and in a press release from that time, he is credited with funding a “major discovery to combat triple negative breast cancer.”

The “science philanthropist” Jeffrey Epstein is described giving Sinai “ongoing support.”

Epstein and his team tried to whitewash his image with his “philanthropy.” source: jmail

In 2016 Sinai accepted another donation from the pedophile sex trafficker: Jeffrey Epstein’s “Gratitude America” gave the Icahn School of Medicine a $10,000 donation - the school that Celina Dubin would later attend.

Sinai’s statement on Epstein. source: sinai

Only in 2019, after Epstein was dead did the Mount Sinai Health System put out a statement regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s “reprehensible behavior” and how it is “completely antithetical” to their values. Sinai wrote it will donate a sum “equal to the donations” they accepted from the child sex trafficker, yet does not name said charity. They also write they will use some of these funds to support - themselves - at their own Sexual Assault program.

Mount Sinai has been the recipient of at least one sex abuse lawsuit and at least one gender, age and race discrimination lawsuit.

Ms. Aja Newman filed a medical malpractice suit against Mount Sinai after she was drugged, sexually assaulted and ejaculated on by their “star” doctor and director of the Sinai clinical research in emergency medicine program, David Newman. Hospital staff did not believe her story so she had to go to Harlem Hospital to receive care and a forensic exam. Sinai is still fighting Aja in court to this day - she filed her complaint in February 2016.

Former Sinai physician David Newman’s book on how to “repair the Doctor-Patient breach.” Did he write about ejaculating on patients in here? source: amazon

pretty much sums it up. source: whowhatwhy

David Newman at Mount Sinai Hospital. source: dnainfo

Eight current and former female Sinai employees filed a lawsuit against Sinai in 2019 alleging a culture of gender, race and age based “harassment perpetuated by school leadership,” serious ethical and academic concerns and noncompliance with IRB and HIPAA protocols and processes as well as lying to donors.

Dennis Charney, Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine - still employed and cashing out - shocker. source: forbes

Mount Sinai Registered Nurse Scott Girgash’s home was raided and he was arrested for possessing child pornography and morphine he had stolen from the hospital. He was eventually convicted as a child sex offender in April 2021.

Seems like they are actually very aligned in “values”

The Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation’s “about” page describes many of the same interests and aims of Mount Sinai Hospital and the Tisch Cancer Center - cancer, evolution, artificial intelligence, gene mapping, databases and drug discoveries and resistance.

Epstein writes he is doing “hands on research” at Dubin Breast Center in texts with Steve Bannon in December 2018. source: jmail.world/messages . there needs to be an investigation into this place.

Epstein’s foundations were keen on cancer initiatives - the Melanoma Research Alliance, the Women’s Global Cancer Initiative Inc., the Cancer Research Wellness Institute, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Dubin Breast but he also contributed at least $100,000 to a nonprofit called “Humanity Plus” formerly known as the World Transhumanist Association.

do they all have the same PR team? source: humanityplus.org

Transhumanism is defined as “the intellectual and cultural movement that affirms the possibility and desirability of fundamentally improving the human condition through applied reason, especially by developing and making widely available technologies to eliminate aging and to greatly enhance human intellectual, physical and psychological capacities.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch where nonconsensual human experiments were alleged to be taking place. source: daily mail

From the Daily Mail’s November 2025 piece on Epstein:

The Daily Mail can reveal that new witnesses - both men and women - are now claiming the disgraced financier also used the secluded compound to conduct nonconsensual medical procedures to advance his alleged interest in selective breeding. ‘We have people coming forward saying they were drugged, had sex organs and sperm harvested from their bodies, and woke up around medical equipment not knowing where they were or what happened to them,’ New Mexico state Representative Andrea Romero told the Daily Mail.

Jeffrey Epstein was a believer in transhumanism: the need for the human race to improve with artificial intelligence and genetic engineering. He donated to transhumanist causes, wanted to impregnate women and likely girls to spread his DNA, he believed in cryogenics as well as eugenics. He also had a keen interest in cancer.

As I previously wrote, allopathic medicine is essentially entirely transhumanist but oncology medicine is one field that has very clearly been taken over entirely by transhumanism. Transhumanists seem the most focused on cancer and the complete integration of technology on human body in their “pioneering” of cancer “treatment.”

Medicine & Capitalism in America by E. Richard Brown. source: archive.org

Today, “best-practice” treatment for cancer is described as “personalized medicine” - which includes immunotherapy like CAR-T therapy and gene editing therapy like CRISPR - now being offered with or in place of other “treatments” like chemotherapy and radiation.

In CAR-T therapy, a patient’s T-cells (immune cells) are extracted and lab modified before being injected back into the patient to “go find and kill the dangerous cancer cells.”

CRISPR technology was discovered in 2012 as a gene-editing tool and is now touted as a major breakthrough in “understanding cancer biology.” CRISPR enables scientists to edit gene sequences by introducing specific site mutations, silencing or over expressing genes of interest or adding large sequences to drastically change the function of genes.

But there are over six billion letters in the human genome that could be affected with this gene editing and the risk of unintended editing is significant - let alone the downstream and unknown effects of lab editing genes.

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Gottlieb now sits on the board at United Healthcare and Pfizer. Source: LA times

But effectiveness and safety are not priorities or even needed to be shown or proven to the FDA - the pharmaceutical industry funds about half of the agency’s budget and oncology trials do not have to demonstrate survival benefit anymore.

There is no space in between the FDA and industry.

Get ready for the AI takeover in healthcare

The push for AI is happening in all industries - but with the US healthcare market being valued at over $5 trillion - its no wonder that a big push for AI is being seen in healthcare.

Get ready for an AI datacenter coming to a city near you. source: openai

On the third day of his presidency, Trump announced a $500 billion public-private venture with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank to build up the “physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI.”

This month, the FDA announced it will ease regulation of digital health products with the Trump administration’s promises to deregulate artificial intelligence and promote its widespread use. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary indicated that the agency’s priority now is to foster an environment that’s “good for investors” and that FDA regulation will move “at Silicon Valley speed.” (Operation Warp Speed, anyone?)

“ease regulation” ? what regulation? FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. throw away your “wearable.” source: statnews

But what is artificial intelligence?

It’s the belief and practice of developing and training machines to perform human intelligence: problem solving, language, perception and other cognitive functions.

But they are not stopping there. Whats next? Fusing human intelligence with AI - so that AI can be a “…stimulus for redefining and improving the innovative capabilities of human intelligence and the continuous development of innovative capabilities of human intelligence and the continuous development of innovative and autonomous abilities of AI.”

Never - I repeat - never do this. source: CNN

This is transhumanism.

Transhumanism is the fundamental belief behind artificial intelligence, the push to “fuse” artificial intelligence with humans as well as their aims to replace humans - the “undesirable” ones.

Carrie Buck and her mother. Buck V. Bell Supreme Court Case in 1927 upheld forced eugenic sterilization in the USA. source: undark.org

And what is the belief behind artificial intelligence and transhumanism? eugenics.

Just like Trump, the tech firms and Mount Sinai - Jeffrey Epstein was a supporter and believer in the “gospel” of artificial intelligence - before almost anyone else was.

In 2002, Epstein hosted a group of “pioneers” in artificial intelligence in the US Virgin Islands for a three day summit on AI - the“St. Thomas Common Sense Symposium.”

Some of his guests published a paper following this meeting - “The St. Thomas Common Sense Symposium: Designing Architectures for Human-Level Intelligence” - which extolled the benefits of AI spoke to the need to develop and synthesize “Large-scale architectures for human-level intelligence.”

Jeffrey Epstein was always at the forefront of science, trends and innovation - his foundation supported “cutting edge medical and science research around the world” - he was so much at “the forefront” that he had the foresight to purchase 1000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in 2019 .

Probably just another crazy coincidence. source: propublica

It could all just be happenstance that Sinai - along with billionaire families of the Tischs, the Dubins and the Blacks all seem to be quite interested in the same things as Epstein - healthcare, science, technology, cancer and AI. But given that all of their names appear in the Justice Department’s Epstein files release, given the donations and partnerships as well as the frequent name dropping of Mount Sinai Hospital by Jeffrey Epstein, it appears that they were not coincidences and speak to a close working relationship based on shared philosophy. But how far did it go?

It’s already established that the Dubins were very close to Epstein and that Leon Black paid tens of millions of dollars to settle suits pointing to him as a major funder of Epstein’s operations in the US Virgin Islands.

…. who’s plane is this?? source: x & archive.md

And it’s already established that the Dubins very extremely close to Epstein - even going out of her way to write his probation officer to explain that she was a DOCTOR and mother yet still wanted a pedophile around her children.

Eva Andersson-Dubin seems to have dropped off of Sinai’s board of Trustees sometime in 2024 but Glenn Dubin and Leon Black were still listed on Sinai’s School of Medicine November 2025 501c3 filing .

Glenn and Eva Dubin in 2007. source: getty

She may have dropped off Sinai’s board of trustees - but despite her and her husband’s connections to Epstein and credible allegations of her facilitation in child sex trafficking - her name still graces the Dubin Breast Center and Mount Sinai Hospital today.

Epstein associate Eva Dubin and Epstein contact, Sinai’s chairman and NYPD commissioner’s father, James Tisch in 2017. Source: getty

And it’s already established that the NYPD Commissioner’s father and Sinai’s co-chairman - James Tisch’s name and address are in Epstein’s contact book.

Yet Mount Sinai has never appeared to pay any mind to his connections to the most notorious child sex trafficker of our time - James Tisch still has their top seat and Sinai is forging ahead with the Tisch Cancer Hospital with construction beginning this year.

In Virginia Giuffre’s memoir “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club” she wrote that Epstein’s driver drove her to either “…Lennox Hill Hospital or Mount Sinai. I can’t remember, as it was so blurry in such a bad condition” and that Epstein communicated with the attending nurse and doctor himself regarding her suffering a miscarriage.

To Virginia: Rest in Peace Angel, we will never forget you.