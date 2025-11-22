Source: nyc.gov

explains in her latest documentary “Earth’s Greatest Enemy,” the billionaire class’ plan for their continued protection and massive wealth accumulation - especially in light of approaching climate collapse, food and water insecurity - is through escalating militarization of local police forces.

The billionaire class is relying on American police to protect them and their assets here in the United States, so they are keen on influencing and directing law enforcement policy. But in the case of the billionaire Tisch family, they’re not just influencing them - they are owning them.

Billionaire heiress Jessica Tisch was knighted as New York Police Department commissioner in November 2024 by israeli asset Eric Adams - even though she never worked as a police officer before in her life. Once in her role, she immediately began calling for harsher policing and sentencing, including for minors - to “reduce crime and recidivism.”

But shes not alone in her ties to the NYPD: her uncle Andrew H. Tisch and cousin Alexander H. Tisch are both on the board of the highly influential New York City Police Foundation. Alexander H. Tisch (not to be confused with Alexander M. Tisch, a New York Supreme Court Justice in Brooklyn) recently stepped down as CEO and president of the Loews Corporation but handed the reins over to her brother, Ben Tisch. Uncle Andrew, former director of the Loews Corporation is worth at least $1.6 billion.

It’s a family affair.

source: The Gothamist

In her tenure, Tisch has prioritized “quality of life” enforcement and since her appointment, arrests for $2.90 subway fare evasion have soared. In the latest available data for 2025, there were 2,977 arrests for subway fare evasions in the third quarter - 64% of those arrests being of black people - compared to 1,964 fare evasion arrests made in the first quarter of 2024.

NYPD officers, including retired officers, receive free and unlimited MTA passes.

Jessica Tisch supports the outgoing New York City (???) Mayor’s (currently on an NYC taxpayer funded trip to israel and Uzbekistan) latest budget to increase the already massive $11 billion annual NYPD budget that also adds 4,000 officers to make the force total 40,000. But Eric Adams is not alone in his ties to israel - many of Jessica Tisch’s family members hold 501(c)(3) foundations that donate directly to fund israeli “charitable” causes through tax exempt organizations like the Jewish Communal Fund - which has sent over $312 million to support the apartheid state. Her father, James sits on their board.

“You served us well.”

Steven Tisch - Jessica’s second cousin and Oscar award winning producer, donates directly to Friends of the IDF and Tel Aviv University.

Jessica Tisch first started with the NYPD in 2008 in their “counter-terrorism” unit and describes the NYPD as her “first love.”

The billionaire Harvard JD/MBA has a keen interest in policing poor people and is a fierce defender of the NYPD “gang database” - a secretive, likely unconstitutional, list of black and brown boys and men that enjoys zero auditing or oversight. She also laments about crime in the Bronx - home to the poorest congressional district in the United States - the “broken criminal justice system,” and soft on crime District Attorneys as clear signs the city needs stricter sentencing and harsher policing.

But Bronx District Attorney Darcell Clark sees Tisch’s remarks as a call to return to deadly broken windows policing and a complete dismissal of socioeconomic drivers of crime, like poverty. But after DA Clark pushed back on Tisch, she was smeared in the press for being the “real reason for crime” in the Bronx. Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton praised Tisch and said that she will “…save NYC one broken window at a time.”

The Bronx, particularly the South Bronx, is experiencing a massive escalation of gentrification, displacement and construction of luxury real estate. In 2024, the Bronx had the highest number of new developments of any borough - many of these new high rise buildings going up along the waterfront in the South Bronx along the Harlem River.

The NYC deed theft “poster boy,” Sanford Solny. Source: NYT

Gentrification and displacement of long time residents with generational ties to their neighborhoods are often carried out by deed theft - a myriad of fraudulent schemes that result in property theft and violent displacement. Deed theft schemes are commonly used to acquire land and properties so that existing structures can be destroyed and luxury residential or commercial buildings constructed in their place.

The most recent deed theft case indicted by the NYS AG Letiticia James in the Bronx involved a former NYPD detective. NYS AG James counts “…nearly 3,500 complaints of deed theft throughout New York City” from 2014 to 2023, but advocates say these numbers are a massive under count of the true scale.

Is it just a coincidence?

Jessica Tisch is the granddaughter of Laurence Tisch - co-founder of the Loews Corporation - a multi-billion dollar real estate, energy, hotels and packaging enterprise - still in the family today. The Loews Corporation and their subsidiaries have significant investments and holdings in commercial and residential real estate, including through ownership, partnerships and joint-ventures.

For as much as Tisch and Adams speak about crime in New York City, it does not appear that she has ever addressed the epidemic of violent displacement and deed theft against black and brown New Yorkers. Tisch prefers to focus her attention more on criminalizing black and brown New Yorkers as well as protecting officers who commit crimes, including murder, against black and brown New Yorkers. In her past year as NYPD commissioner, she has blocked at least 25 police misconduct cases from being prosecuted by the CCRB, six of which were regarding excessive force - more than triple than her predecessor did.

Justice for Allan Feliz

Jessica Tisch was recently named in a lawsuit by Allan Feliz’s family - a man who was executed by an NYPD Sergeant Jonathan Rivera at a Bronx traffic stop in 2019. Rivera was never criminally charged but the “independent” oversight agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) recommended that he be terminated. The CCRB finds less than one percent of all complaints against NYPD officers to be worthy of any form of discipline and routinely whitewashes and hides officer misconduct data.

NYPD Lt. Rivera shot and killed unarmed Allan Feliz after stopping him for “not wearing a seatbelt.” He was wearing a seat belt.

But Jessica Tisch reversed the CCRB decision and allowed Rivera to stay on the force. Rivera has since been given a promotion to Lieutenant even though he has been subject to at least two disciple cases, named in two separate lawsuits as well as had 14 complaints and 39 allegations filed against him regarding his abuse of authority and excessive force.

Protection and promotion of “bad apples” is par for the NYPD course: former interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon’s $10 million and 251 page lawsuit against the city of New York, he alleges that in the NYPD RICO enterprise, promotion and protection of rogue, belligerent and dangerous officers is routine and that promotions are often bought as well as traded for silence. Source: AMNY

In Commissioner Tisch’s decision regarding Feliz’s murder she explains that Rivera was “justified” in shooting and killing Feliz. Her decision referenced AG James’ decision not to criminally prosecute the officer. Her decision to not fire Rivera was also based on her claim that the CCRB’s investigation into Feliz’s death extended beyond the statute of limitations and that since he was not criminally charged, he “…cannot be subject to discipline” as he “…can only be disciplined for conduct that would have constituted a crime under New York law.”

Tisch’s questionably racist “judgements” will continue to be tested as high profile NYPD criminal misconduct cases are routine - NYPD officers are even routinely involved in sexual assault cases including of raping children.

Dozens of elected leaders are currently calling on Tisch to proceed with disciplinary proceedings against off duty police officer Wayne A. Isaacs, who was not criminally charged when he shot and killed Delrawn Small in front of his baby and family in a road rage incident almost ten years ago in Brooklyn.

Smiles all around

Mayor Elect Zohran Mamdani courted Tisch to stay on the job for his administration and two days ago she publicly accepted his job offer, vowing her continued commitment as a “fierce advocate” in defending and supporting all NYPD officers.

A billionaire charged with policing New York City - whats the problem?