Noelia Castillo Ramos and "death with dignity"

there is something deeply disturbing to me witnessing “medical establishments” and the state come together to offer death to their people as a solution for pain and suffering.

this is not the “human rights win” they are selling it as.

this is not “my body, my choice” when profit is involved and when people and patients are being failed in every way to relieve them of economic oppression and injustice.

what is truly behind this push for euthanasia or “medical assistance in dying”?

rest in peace Noelia Castillo Ramos - you were failed at every level. you were worth fighting for. you were worth getting justice for.