The Tisch family claims that their patriarch’s late intelligence career ended in 1945. Not only did it not end but his descendants have carried his torch in their varied public and private ventures.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s grandfather, Laurence Tisch (son of Russian immigrant Al Tisch) was an intelligence officer in cryptography with the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) with their NATO, European and North African Theater branches. The OSS closely collaborated with the Jewish Agency for Palestine and regularly received intelligence reports from them in the years Tisch served. (The Jewish Agency for Palestine changed its name to the Jewish Agency for israel in 1958.)

According to his OSS file at the National Archives, he was selected for overseas deployment in June 1944 but the order was cancelled less than three weeks later when he was deemed unfit for travel due to chronic blepharoconjunctivitis: swollen eyelids. His family claims he was not shipped overseas due to hepatitis.

His family may be referencing a supposed six month convalescence at Fort Belvoir Hospital that began on June 19th, 1945. While in his supposed convalescence, Mr. Tisch received his promotion to Corporeal. World War 2 ended in September 1945, the OSS was officially closed on October 1, 1945 and he was supposedly discharged from the hospital in December 1945, but Tisch did not end his service then - despite his online biographies saying he did.

His OSS file clearly shows that he continued his intelligence career past these ends - he received higher cryptographic clearance in January 1946 and was then transferred from the message center to a “Bethesda Warehouse” in February 1946 as a corporeal.

His brother, Robert Tisch worked in the “biological warfare” unit of the army during WW2 and the Korean War - his life achievements and death the subject of his own House Resolution in the 109th US Congress and someone who both Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi counted as a friend.

Larry Tisch on the far left and Robert Tisch on the far right. 1943. Source: the commongoodus.org

The CIA was not formed until 1947 but Operation Paperclip, a secret US intelligence program began in July 1945 and recruited and resettled over 1600 Nazi scientists and engineers in the US into military and intelligence roles.

It’s unclear if Laurence Tisch went on to continue his intelligence career with Operation Paperclip or the CIA but in later years he did appear to have a quite comfortable relationship with President and ex CIA director, George H.W. Bush.

Larry Tisch with President Bush in the Oval Office. 1992. Source:

Tisch, post OSS

Friendly press and his family describe Laurence Tisch as a “self-made billionaire” who acquired his fortune mainly through oil, gas, tobacco and real estate ventures. He was also a founding member of the Mega Group, the pro-israel billionaire thinktank/advocacy group alongside Charles Bronfman and Leslie Wexner. As a “self-made billionaire” Tisch acquired CBS news, reportedly over his feelings of “unfair coverage” of israeli apartheid and war crimes and ran it into the ground from 1986 – 1995. He was a regular guest at the White House and was influential on President George H. Bush, the UNSC as well as the entire congress in policy regarding israel and broadcasting.

Laurence Tisch died in 2003 and at his funeral Henry Kissinger and Michael Bloomberg spoke - unusual speakers for supposed private citizens’ funerals.

NOVEMBER 17: Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Henry Kissinger (center) leave Central Synagogue on E. 55th St. after attending a funeral service for billionaire and philanthropist Lawrence Tisch. (Photo by Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)Source: Getty

Senator Fulbright: “the US is subservient to israel”

Arkansas Senator William Fulbright. Source: University of Arkansas.

Senator William J. Fulbright was the longest serving chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and in 1962/63 he led a hearing on foreign principals operating in the US. Because of Senator Fulbright, the American public got their only inside look at how of powerful zionist organizations like the Jewish Agency for israel, United Jewish Appeal and the American Zionist Council were operating. The hearing uncovered that the AZC, AIPAC’s precursor, was being funded by the Jewish Agency for israel - an arm of the israeli government - as well as United Jewish Appeal. Senator Fulbright’s committee hearings showed how these tax-free foundations were connected and posing as American non-profits but working to colonize Palestine and subvert American democracy - all without foreign registration.

In 1962-1963 the Senate Foreign Relations Committee investigated the Jewish Agency and the American Zionist Council. Their funding flows from Israel as well as lobbying and public relations campaigns in the United States were explored during sworn testimony on May 23 and August 1, 1963. The Senate record including transcripts and subpoenaed documents are included in the following PDF files scanned from bound records held at the National Archives and Records Administration. May 23, 1963 hearing. Source: israellobby.org

The Kennedy Justice Department attempted to get the American Zionist Council to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act beginning in late 1962 throughout 1963. Assistant Attorney General Yeagley wrote to Attorney General RFK in November 1962 alerting him of their intent and references Senator Fulbright’s investigation on the zionist groups for their decision.

Assistant Attorney General J. Walter Yeagley notifies Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy “...we are soliciting next week the registration of the American Zionist Council under the Foreign Agents Registration Act...You may be aware that the American Zionist Council is composed of representatives of the various Zionist organizations in the United States including the Zionist Organization of America.” Source: israellobby.org

The AZC balked at the demand saying that it would “destroy the zionist movement” and AZC’s lobbying director Isaiah Kenan incorporated American israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) just two months later - this relaunching being one of their many attempts to circumvent the law.

J. Walter Yeagley notes of DOJ of AZC meeting “Judge Rifkind then made a plea for no registration… that it would eventually destroy the Zionist movement.” Source: israellobby.org

With JFK’s assassination and the take-down of his justice department - to this day, none of these groups are registered under FARA.

Lawrence Tisch served as president of United Jewish Appeal as did his son, Jessica’s father, James - who was also a member of AIPAC’s executive committee. He also served as president of the New York Federal Reserve – arguably the most influential seat in the world for central banking…..and currently sits on the board of General Electric, the New York Public Library, Mount Sinai Health System, the Council on Foreign Relations as well as maintains executive roles with Loews corporation and many oil and gas ventures.

James Tisch, CEO, and Larry Tisch, co-Chairman, at Loews Shareholder meeting in 2002. Source: Getty

CBS’ zionist take down started with Tisch

Hard to believe today but decades ago, CBS was one of the “crown jewels” of American journalism and produced interviews with the likes of Fidel Castro and Senator William J. Fulbright who in a 1973 CBS News Face the Nation interview told their viewers that the US is “subservient to israel” and “ israel controls the senate .”

Senator Fulbright was unseated shortly after his Face the Nation interview in 1974 by zionist Dale Bumpers after a well-orchestrated and funded AIPAC campaign.

Since Tisch’s takeover of CBS, its destruction and eventual hand off to the Ellisons and Bari Weiss, this CBS interview with Senator Fulbright has been completely scrubbed off the internet as well as taken off of CBS archives. The only documentation left that this interview ever happened are from print publications.

Zionist groups: a complicated, secretive and well funded web

Although the Senator Fulbright was arguably the last American politician to give the public a real look how these zionist groups operate, they are likely operating in many of the same, albeit more complicated, ways.

The Tisch family are major donors to these groups and play major roles in upholding the zionist project. The family has numerous 501c3s that have collectively funneled hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars into israel - not only through massive donations to 501c3s like United Jewish Appeal and Jewish Communal Fund, the ADL and Friends of the IDF but also through the direct purchase of bonds with the State of israel.

Jessica Tisch was a featured speaker at the ADL’s 2025 conference. Source: ADL

Jessica Tisch’s Installation as NYPD Commissioner

Friendly press has let Jessica Tisch explain that finding herself in “public service” at the NYPD was a happy accident - that she never intended for it. Tisch attended Harvard and received her bachelors in Government as well as an MBA and JD from the school where Alan Dershowitz taught, Jeffrey Epstein funded and Larry Summers was president. Billionaire triple Harvard grads who studied Government typically do not “not have a plan.”

Prior to her “public service” Tisch has stints both in George W. Bush’s administration as a “fact-checker,” the Editorial page of the Wall Street Journal, The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and at the New York Post.

In 2008, she landed in Raymond Kelly’s NYPD in their counter-terrorism bureau - still in its early days and attracting Ivy league educated zionist patriots like Tisch and Rebecca Weiner to “fight terrorism” in a city still reeling from the September 11th attacks. Rebecca describes those early days in revolutionizing NYPD counterintelligence as exciting with a “start-up vibe.”

Rebecca Weiner, whose grandfather developed the two-stage implosion model that became the basis for all thermonuclear weapons today and led to their large scale production, details the pride she has for his achievements online.

Tisch’s “accomplishments” with NYPD IT

In 2014, Jessica Tisch was made NYC’s Deputy for Information Technology - around the same time the book ”Start up Nation” was released. Start Up Nation described israel’s “economic miracle” through technology and with zionist billionaire Paul Singer’s founding of “start up nation central,” it became basically impossible to divest from israeli tech - their plan was to embed themselves into it all.

Singer’s vision has led to the installation of israeli intelligence unit 8200 members into high level positions at numerous tech companies including Microsoft, google and meta.

In her IT tenure, Tisch oversaw the City’s purchase and roll out of $160 million worth of 36,000 Windows smartphones, despite market share already being below one percent at the time of purchase. After Microsoft’s decision to stop supporting the NYPD operating system and it’s custom apps, the phones had to be scrapped and replaced less than two years later. She defends wasting $160 million of taxpayer dollars on the phones in a now deleted NYPD blogpost.

Shortly after her installation as Deputy of IT, the City of New York began talks and released their first proposal regarding the planned overhaul of analog 911 dispatch technology with Next Generation 911 - an “internet protocol based system that allows digital information, including voice, photos, videos and text messages, to be transmitted from the public to emergency responders.”

Ms. Tisch has championed the switch to Next Generation 911 and called it one of her top priorities alongside citywide 5G. Ms. Tisch also oversaw the design and rollout of the VAX4NYC platform - the city receiving its first COVID vaccines at NYU’s Tisch Hospital.

Carbyne: New York City’s israeli Next Generation 911 solution

Carbyne 911 (formerly “Reporty Homeland Security”), an israeli “start-up nation” tech firm, began implementation talks with the City of New York while Jessica Tisch was in Information Technology with the NYPD.

Carbyne CEO on Good Day New York, May 16, 2022. Source: Fox5ny

Carbyne 911 was founded in 2014 by former israeli intelligence 8200 and NYC based israeli Ministry of Defense officer, Amir Elichai. Carbyne’s headquarters are in New York City and their former chairman was former israeli PM Ehud Barak. Carbyne has received funding from Barak, Jeffrey Epstein, ex CIA director David Petraeus and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

Carbyne’s former chairman and PM of israel Ehud Barak. He is likely the PM Virginia Giuffre names in her book that beat and raped her within an inch of her life. Source: instagram

The israeli company has been granted dozens of US patents - effectively being gifted control of the market. Their technology includes taking full access of callers’ cameras and GPS so that Carbyne can live-stream their surroundings. Carbyne also stores their location data and utilizes SMS to open the users smartphone to Carbyne’s tech. It is not apparent how non-smartphone or landline users would be able to contact emergency services with the NG911 implementation.

With Jessica Tisch’s vision and Carbyne’s tech, New York City’s emergency dispatch transformation will likely include links that callers need to click to receive assistance, AI robots who screen their calls to determine if it is a true emergency and routine drone dispatch.

Carbyne CEO Amir Elichai “we can launch drones… to get to every point in my city in two minutes…. we have the location of Alexa, the voice of Alexa and everything can be streamlined automatically. So the future is super connected, emergency services with or without humans…” Source: youtube

Jessica Tisch has been a leading supporter and figure in the development and expansion of the NYPD “ Drone as First Responder ” program.

“We are in discussions with (New York) now, hopefully we will start a pilot very soon.” Carbyne CEO on Good Day New York, May 16, 2022. Source: Fox5ny

The 911 dispatch overhaul is only a continuation of increased surveillance, security and intelligence programs Ms. Tisch has already overseen. She oversaw the implementation of the domain awareness system - a surveillance public-private partnership with Microsoft as well as the Lower Manhattan Security Initiative, a downtown Manhattan surveillance network that has connected thousands of surveillance cameras, license plate readers, chemical and heat sensors, gunshot detection, GPS locators, precrime locaters, facial recognition among other things.

The NYPD has an $11B budget and Tisch to terrorize minority communities

Laurence Tisch’s granddaughter, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch expands on his intelligence career, likely being the first billionaire to ever officially head a police department - in a city where arguably half of the population lives in poverty and faces food and housing insecurity and/or homelessness.

Billionaire Jessica Tisch receives roughly a $250,000 annual taxpayer funded salary to wield control over policing, surveilling and incarcerating predominantly minority communities - but never her circle of elites.

Black and Latino New Yorkers are disproportionately stopped (13.8x higher than whites), arrested (8.4x higher than whites) and incarcerated (11.6x higher than whites) in New York City. Nearly 90 percent of the NYC prison population is Black or Latino. Black New Yorkers are at least five times more likely to be killed by the police in New York City.

Billionaires shaping both domestic and foreign policing and military strategy is not new - their surveillance and control of populations amidst worsening extreme wealth inequality as well as food, water and housing insecurity is a primary strategy to protect and expand their wealth and assets.

Tisch may be the first billionaire to head an American police department but she likely will not be the last.