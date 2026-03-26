the medical-rape industrial complex

A fourth year medical student from the Mayo Clinic, Nick Baumel was making the rounds the other week for his content that sexualized and dehumanized female patients.

Turns out that he is not the only health care influencer making content like this.

Another healthcare worker - possibly a doctor - made a video licking his lips regarding “inserting foley catheters” into Gen Z patients.

Healthcare content like this is a symptom of a diseased and sick healthcare establishment.

Instead of the healthcare community resoundingly denouncing content like this, many commenters online expressed dismay that the consequences and critique of these influencers was too harsh.

I’m disgusted but I’m not surprised.

Its in the same vein as to why we are not surprised seeing how many medical doctors helped and facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s child abuse network.

But it goes beyond just that.

Medicine is the perfect profession for predators and sexual abusers to go into.

This to me is why standards need to be high and consequences need to be harsh for this type of behavior - though I know they will not be.

If healthcare workers feel comfortable making content like this for the internet and uploading it for the world to see - what are they doing behind closed doors with their patients?

Sexual abuse, assault and harassment happens regularly in the US healthcare establishment.

I can name off the top of my head three medical doctors from New York City within the past ten years who were serial, predatory sexual abusers who were able to commit their crimes for years, decades with the facilitation of their staff and wider healthcare establishments.

Why were they able to get away with their crimes for so long?

In part because of the people who choose to ignore their crimes for their own self-preservation and who blame the victims instead. Its also for a for-profit medical establishment that would fire 100 nurses before touching a hair on a doctor’s head. Doctors generate profits for the hospitals regardless of whether they are a rapist or not.

Rape culture is baked into the western healthcare establishment - its the rape medical industrial complex if you will.

Its no wonder why the medical community made almost zero noise regarding the genocide in Gaza and the complete destruction of healthcare infrastructure there. Its also the reason why no doctor within Epstein’s abuse network reported him. Reported the abuse. Nothing. Nothing.

Medicine in this country is a soulless, sadistic profit venture and it creates and normalizes psychopathy - I witnessed it myself as an RN working in New York City Hospitals.

There are no ethics, there are no morals and for this reason we can understand why US medical students make viral content sexualizing their female patients, have massive audiences and why their peers will defend them before any patient to the ends of the earth.