The NYPD now operates in at least 17 different cities - many abroad, with almost zero oversight. These out of state and international dealings are privately funded in part by the United Arab Emirates and Epstein’s bank of choice, JP Morgan Chase. In “New York City Perpetuates Sexual Violence” and “Does the NYPD attract or create child abusers – or both?” we examined how all ranks of the NYPD have been involved in sex crimes and conspiracies including pedophilia and other forms of child abuse.

NYPD Trafficking Operations in New York City - a profitable venture

Police officers are posed particularly well to orchestrate trafficking operations with their unfettered access to drugs, guns and sex workers as well as their insider knowledge on how to avoid arrest and keep their operations protected. NYPD has a lengthy history of running trafficking operations – numerous domestic, interstate and international conspiracies have been uncovered, some spanning decades.

Twenty year NYPD veteran Vice detective Ludwig Paz along with other sergeants, detectives and officers were running a multimillion dollar sex trafficking operation for nearly ten years before they were stopped. With many NYPD among the operation’s ranks, they supplied each other with continues intel on planned raids and investigations. The brothels required all prospective “customers” to disrobe upon entry as the cop run scheme knew that NYPD officers are not allowed to expose their genitalia and protected the scheme from undercovers. Paz was sentenced in 2019 to four to twelve years in prison for running multiple brothels and trafficking women throughout Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, enriching himself and his fellow officers with millions as well receiving discounted “sexual favors.” As part of his plea deal, Paz was required to hand over just $20,000 of those millions.

Nine year NYPD veteran Michael Rizzi who retired from the force in 2000 on a disability pension, was arrested in 2016 for running a multi-million dollar years-long sex trafficking operation which included 58 “escort” web sites. Rizzi is related by marriage to two members of the Gambino crime family. His websites offered 24-hour services including a delivery service of young women “escorts” to paying “customers.” Paying customers would routinely spend $2000 an hour and $25k per night. He bragged to applicants that his clients were the “…wealthiest people in the world.” He was sentenced to just 15 months imprisonment and had to forfeit his Palm Beach County (hm) mansion as well as the 58 websites as part of his sentence.

This wasn’t the first time NYPD officers had mob ties– veteran NYPD detectives Louis Eppolito and Stephen Caracappa were both on the payroll of the Lucchese crime family payroll in the 1980s and 90s - Eppolito being born into the Gambino crime family. The detectives fed the mob NYPD intelligence regarding investigations, raids and even who in the mob family was working with the NYPD. The mob paid the detectives to facilitate informants’ murders, sometimes the pair even murdering them themselves – as in the 1986 murder of israeli diamond dealer and honorary consul general to Liberia, Israel Greenwald. Greenwald had been involved in a scheme to sell stolen treasury bonds along with Jewish mobster Burt Kaplan. But Kaplan feared Greenwald would end up snitching and allegedly ordered a hit to silence him. While serving a life sentence for other crimes – Kaplan became a federal informant against Caracappa and Eppolito, resulting in their 2005 arrest and the exhumation of Greenwald’s body which had laid under a Brooklyn parking garage for 19 years.

NYPD officers have also been involved in trafficking minors. Eleven year NYPD veteran Eduardo Cornejo was sentenced to 66 months in prison for interstate sex trafficking of at least 10 women – at least one of them being a minor. After his initial arrest he was released on bond and proceeded to continue sex trafficking girls and women, driving them around, directing them for paid sex and posting ads online from February 2016 until August 2016 - until his bond was revoked. He was convicted of conspiring to engage in sex trafficking a minor child and as part of his sentencing, he was required register as a sex offender, though his name is not on the public sex offender registry. This could mean that he is either not on the registry or was categorized as a level 1 offender, the least dangerous classification, not publicly accessible.

In 2021, 21 year NYPD veteran Thomas Diorio and 10 year NYPD veteran Michael Sardone were caught up in an undercover sting operation of transporting undercover officers posing as sex workers to and from jobs as well as demanding payment from the “johns” (who were also undercover cops. In exchange for their police protection, the pair accepted thousands of dollars for their services. Sardone previously received the NYPD “Cop of the Month” award and was allowed to retire with his NYPD pension before the disciplinary hearing – a common tactic NYPD officers use to avoid any accountability (typically only docked vacation days). The NYPD pension paid out $3.32 billion in 2024 to over 52,000 retired officers, two of them receiving over $600,000 in annual pension and 264 retirees receiving over $200,000. Unlike every other public pension in the state of New York, the NYC Police pension fund refuses to identify any of their top receiving pensioners.

Despite the NYPD being an extremely lucrative career, the NYPD has a lengthy history of officers running drug trafficking rings. A particularly heinous example is of former NYPD officer John Cicero who imported and trafficked methamphetamine and GBL all throughout Westchester and New York City for years. GBL is the chemical compound precursor of the more commonly known “date rape” drug, GHB. In recent years, GBL has become a more “popular” alternative to GHB for its ease of use as a liquid for predators and the euphoric and quick sedative incapacitation of their victims.

New York City’s mascot: Jeffrey Epstein

As was discussed in “New York City perpetuates sexual violence”, the NYPD along with the New York District Attorney’s office had major roles in allowing convicted pedophile and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to continue trafficking and molesting girls and women in New York City unfettered for eight years, missing 34 consecutive legally mandated sex offender check ins with the NYPD. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea at the time attempted to shirk responsibility for this malfeasance and dereliction of duty in 2019 by saying it wasn’t the NYPD’s responsibility to check on him, rather, the Virgin Islands because Epstein had updated his place of residence to the Virgin Islands right before his NYC sex offender hearing.

lol.

“facts matter”

The New York District Attorney’s office argued along with Epstein’s defense team that he should be classified as a Level 1 offender, thus be allowed to skip mandated check ins. But presiding New York federal Judge Ruth Pickholz denied this request and explained that his address change was irrelevant as she classified him as a dangerous Level 3 offender and the 90 day check-ins would still be legally mandated. If he wanted to skip the check-ins, he would have to give up his New York City penthouse and relocate to the Virgin Islands which he never did and continued to conduct his abuse, blackmail and intelligence operations out of 9 E 71st St for years – with free reign from the NYPD and the District Attorney.

how many schools and playgrounds are in the vicinity?

International liaison program, post 9/11 “counter-terrorism”

The world changed after September 11th, 2001 – and with the public in a state of fear and panic, the US Government enacted total surveillance and infringed on civil liberties in a way like never before possible. This era saw the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the Aviation and Transportation Security Act as well as the National Security Entry-Exit Registration system.

Similarly, the NYPD also used 9/11 to roll out new programs in the name of “domestic security” though many of these programs were abroad. The NYPD opened their intelligence and Counterterrorism division and International Liaison division in 2002, their first office in tel aviv. Current counter-terrorism Deputy Commissioner and Columbia professor Rebecca Weiner is working to prevent “terrorism” but details her pride online of her grandfather’s contributions to the atomic bomb with the Manhattan Project…

Rebecca Weiner from Vanity Fair - we are in hell

The NYPD International Liaison division is privately funded by the 501(c)(3) tax-exempt NYC Police Foundation which gets funding from the United Arab Emirates and JP Morgan Chase. JP Morgan Chase, well known for its long-standing relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, processed over $1 billion in transactions throughout the 1990s until 2013 for Epstein. Although Chase banking staff repeatedly flagged Epstein’s suspect activity – Chase processed over 4,700 transactions for the pedophile financier – executives continuously overrode their concerns and allowed Epstein to continue his business with Chase. With their facilitation of decades of his crimes, it’s almost impossible to believe they were not intimately aware and/or directly involved in the billion-dollar global enterprise.

The NYPD is not a “local” American police force

Through their “international liaison program,” the NYPD is posted in 16 different locales outside of NYC. Although they recently closed two offices due to “tax problems” they appear to have deepened their relationship with the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok, the sex trafficking capitol of the world. The Royal Thai police was previously found to be facilitating the procurement of sex workers by US federal agents for years - even while co-hosting a training with the FBI and Homeland Security on “combating human trafficking” during this time. The NYPD also recently sent officers to Tuscon, Arizona and Bogotá, Colombia to “help with the migrant crisis.”

The NYPD says their international outposts assist in “counter-terrorism” as well as “gather intelligence” to send back to their counterparts in New York City. Although the NYPD portrays these programs as helping to ensure “national security,” the “international liaisons” often anger local law enforcement and create confusion for federal agencies and US embassies as well as Interpol. The NYPD stresses that they are in foreign countries at the invitation of the host countries, but the “local” American police force conflicts with existing federal agencies, lacks jurisdiction and security clearances. The NYPD officers travel on tourist visas to the “host” countries, stay in hotels and do not report to the US ambassador or CIA Chief of Station. Federal and international officials have complained about the program, labeling it as ineffective, wasteful and monstrous with zero oversight.

The NYPD does not police, it terrorizes

The NYPD is not exactly known for their policing and investigative chops – the NYPD admits itself that even after six years of surveilling and terrorizing Muslim New Yorkers, they did not generate one single lead regarding any terror threat. The NYPD has also been found time and time again to have violated New Yorkers’ civil liberties – costing taxpayers an $18 million lawsuit in 2014 for unlawful policing during the 2004 Republican National Convention and a $13 million lawsuit in 2023 for violently arresting, assaulting and kettling protestors after the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Despite the United Nations and countless human rights experts and organizations positively determining that israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people as well as a UN investigation determining that israel commits systemic sexual and reproductive abuse as well as other forms of gender based violence against Palestinians– the city and state of New York along with the NYPD continue to support and deepen their relationship with the apartheid regime.

The state of New York recently sent 13 police officers to apartheid israel in September 2025 with israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs on a “birthright for American Police Chiefs” trip - a taxpayer funded excursion. This same delegation also coincidentally happened to have 32 New York Police Officers in Occupied Palestine on October 7th 2023, attending a training on “counter-terrorism and antisemitism” close to the Gaza border. The NYPD was the first American police force to send officers to pedophile safe haven “israel” for training, shortly after the 2001 terror attack on NYC.

What is really going on abroad with the NYPD?

The NYPD crimes and conspiracies that have been uncovered through victim testimony, the criminal injustice system, advocates, whistleblowers and the press are likely a small representation of the true scope of NYPD criminality. Their international liaison program and concerning relationship with israel, makes the NYPD a privately funded globally expanding rogue police force with zero international jurisdiction, public oversight or accountability. Reports of NYPD officers conducting sex trafficking (even minors), sexual assault, child sexual assault, drug trafficking, police brutality and murder have only been uncovered because of a semblance of oversight and accountability as well as some access to press in United States. The NYPD now operates in at least 14 different countries with minimal oversight. Many of these countries have populations that include very vulnerable persons with even less access to media, victim advocates and justice. Considering the serious crimes and conspiracies the NYPD has been involved in along with their alignment to nefarious powers and bottomless pit of funding, it is concerning to consider what could be the true nature of their globally expanding network that is unaccountable to the people of New York, let alone in any other city.