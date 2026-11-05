the trans industrial complex is worth billions and accounts to an incredibly effective eugenics campaign born out of intelligence.

The medical industry claims it is "trans medicine" but it accounts to the mass sterilization of its victims who are permanently disabled and disfigured by surgeons performing these experimental operations after recently switching into this "specialty" en masse because it is so lucrative$$$$$

the MKULTRA brainwashing/ Operation Mockingbird is so effective for this eugenicist campaign that they have its victims running cover for this medical criminality on TikTok espousing "body positivity" about the horrific scars, dependence on medical devices & "mark of the beast" the surgeons have left them with

propaganda has convinced customers (patients) that it is normal and expected to need multiple surgical revisions for the botched operations they are selling

that it is normal to sterilize children and young people because they ask for and “consent” to it

that it is normal to turn young, able bodied people into medicine patients dependent on pharmaceuticals, devices and hospitals for life - their lives completely revolving around their doctor appointments, recovering from and preparing for the next surgery

that it is normal to operate on vulnerable people with multiple comorbidities, severe sexual trauma & mental health conditions or even if they are homeless all because the system has determined they have “gender dysphoria”

and that it is normal for their bodies to generate $100,000s of thousands of dollars each for the medical establishment in search of gender transition

its not a coincidence that transgender surgery and "science" was something that Jeffrey Epstein & his associates were incredibly interested in - so much so that Epstein had a years long relationship with transgender surgeon Jess Ting who made house calls for Epstein, performed clandestine procedures on his victims, accepted $$$ from the pedophile and even brought his young children to the island and his Upper East Side lair

there's no other way to describe it: the medical establishment is running a massive legal human experiment on children and adults with transgender medicine and surgery. these medical and surgical interventions are being framed as "gender affirming care" yet are leaving their victims sterilized with severe complications and disabilities.

the trans industrial complex accounts to crimes against humanity against some of the most vulnerable people in our society - including children - and its pamphleteers weaponize junk science and cult behavior tactics to silence justified criticism

transgender surgery is incredibly lucrative and extremely well protected from medical malpractice lawsuits. WPATH - the leading "international interdisciplinary, professional organization" - has developed the internationally recognized "standards of care" for trans medicine that works to completely shield the industry and its actors from any liability.

This is just the latest, most effective and most creative iteration of the eugenicist movement - and it is horrifying and criminal

if you are a medical professional with ANY ethics left - you must speak up loudly about what this industry is doing to these children and young people who do not understand what they are being used for: experimentation, mass sterilization and profit generation