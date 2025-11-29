The United States’ healthcare market - the most expensive in the world – is valued annually at over $5 trillion – and is only projected to grow trillions more.

And what are the main drivers of this projected growth, you ask? Cancer, obesity and their pharmaceutical “treatments,” of course.

The United States’ healthcare market is any robber baron’s dream and every pharmaceutical company’s paradise – a massive, chronically ill and uninformed population, endless healthcare dollars and zero regulation. It’s a billionaire’s paradise that has created 34 of them and counting.

But how did we get here?

A large part of who we have to thank for this is one of the wealthiest Americans there ever was – oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller.

But what would an already massively wealthy elite want with medicine and shaping its future in America?

Well as we know, the wealthy are never content with what they have – they always need more and have an obsession with shaping culture only as they see fit. And in the field of medicine, Rockefeller saw an incredibly lucrative business opportunity that could simultaneously increase demand and sales for his oil and gas - if he did it right.

He would also have an incredible opportunity to resuscitate his poor public image with his planned benevolence and medical “philanthropy.”

Prior to the 20th century, most medicine, healers and physicians relied on homeopathic remedies, native plants and other traditional healing methods to help their sick patients. The vast majority of illness needing treatment in those times were communicable diseases, i.e. bacterial and viral infections. “Chronic” disease, i.e. metabolic dysfunction like diabetes, hypertension, kidney and heart disease – the overwhelming majority of ailments of today, were almost unheard of.

Advances in science and technology contributed to the massive changes in the practice of medicine i.e. germ theory and the discovery of penicillin - but another major reason for the complete upheaval of American medicine can be contributed to John D. Rockefeller.

Eugenicists John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie set out, along with help from the American Medical Association, to privatize and monopolize medicine with their already existing monopoly on oil and gas. They devised a plan to change the practice of medicine away from plants and natural healing to lab created, petrochemical based products that could be patented.

What ensued was a massive propaganda campaign to discredit centuries old natural healing methods in favor of an invasive pharmaceutical-centric model of “allopathic” medicine.

This propaganda campaign also targeted educational institutions with the “Flexner Report” – a Rockefeller and Carnegie funded report that purported to evaluate medical schools to “improve standards” but simply favored schools teaching the allopathic model and had the effect of shuttering a full 75% of existing medical schools - including five of the only seven existing Black medical schools at that time.1

Schools and doctors who were not teaching or practicing a pharmaceutical (petrochemical) -centric curriculum were rated poorly, closed, impoverished or even jailed.

Rockefeller and Carnegie, with their “philanthropic” foundations, along with the AMA, ushered in the profit focused medical industrial complex as we know it today.

Western medicine = oil +gas

And thanks to them, the pharmaceutical and wider healthcare industry of today is completely dependent on oil and gas. The global pharmaceutical industry is extremely carbon intensive and dependent on petroleum - pharmaceuticals are sourced, developed, manufactured and transported all with petrochemicals. 2 Almost all medical devices, equipment and supplies are manufactured from petroleum products.

The complete integration of “medicine” with oil and gas for profit’s sake has led us to where we are today: over testing, over treatment and profit focused interventions that are never curative. The only aim is to “manage” multiple conditions for every *CLIENT’S* entire life.

The resulting profit-driven obsession with data, science and technology in healthcare has essentially normalized and standardized transhumanism – a modern form of eugenics – all the while convincing the world of its gospel through western medicine and enriching those behind the wheel.

Transhumanism - the belief that humanity and human life is not special or worth much - that human beings must improve “…beyond (their) current human form and human limitations by means of science and technology, guided by life-promoting principles and values” as described by the transhumanist Max More, essentially describes allopathic/western medicine.

The expression of transhumanism in “western medicine” is that our bodies and minds, our organ systems, our immune, lymphatic and nervous systems etc. do not have the innate power to detoxify, heal or regenerate – and that only a product, a pharmaceutical, a surgery, a vaccine, an implant or whatever latest technology they sell us - can improve our body and give us some relief.

Transhumanist Jeffrey Epstein gave at least $9.1 million to Harvard . source: monomousumi

Allopathic medicine: “western medicine,” is the invasive, pharmaceutical focused field of today that reveres science and technology and demands a subservience to the expert authority of doctors.

Allopathic medicine became exactly what John D. Rockefeller dreamt about – a gold mine - an endless, ever-increasing stream of chronically ill customers dependent on his petroleum-based products and industry. A world completely dependent on oil and gas and in need of ever more medical intervention the more oil and gas is consumed.

Our current healthcare system, the for-profit, “managed care” apparatus will never cure you of anything. Its only aim is to convince the entire populous to offer their bodies and health up for a lifetime’s worth of tests, drugs, procedures, surgeries and interventions. As long as you are sick, there is profit to be made.

The global pharmaceutical industry, with its largest market in the United States, was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $3 trillion by 2032. Total drug spending in 2024 in the US was $487 billion and is projected to increase to over $600 billion annually by 2029.3

This massive growth will be fueled mostly by obesity and oncology drugs – two of the most egregious conclusions of end stage capitalism.

Obama white house counsel and Jeffrey Epstein bestie Kathyrn Ruemmler doesn’t want to become a fat person - one of the pharmaceutical industry’s favorite kind of customer. Source: jmail

Cancer, the all-encompassing term for diseases of uncontrolled cell growth, is a leading cause of death worldwide and is only projected to increase – to the delight of all drug makers and investors worldwide.

Cancer accounted for more than 20 million deaths in 2020 and over 35 million new cancer diagnoses are projected in the year 2050 - a 77% increase over new cases seen in 2022.4 5

Up to one in two people will develop a cancer in their lifetime.

This is largely fueled by ultra-processed food, sugar, sedentary lifestyles, additives, pesticides, forever chemicals, toxins, genetically engineered food etc. – our inflammatory lifestyles. 6

Industrialized food and the wider “western” lifestyle are the primary drivers of cancers and “chronic disease” (metabolic dysfunction) – a misnomer as essentially all “chronic” disease is the human body’s natural response to inflammation from the toxic lifestyles being imposed on us.

So, they’re poisoning us and then selling us the cure – their drugs.

Along with this massive anticipated growth in cancer incidence worldwide, the oncology drug markets will also see massive growth – there are over 100 anticipated new drug and relabels coming to market by 2029.7

The oncology drug market, valued at $179 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $366 billion by 2034. 8 But this market value and projected growth is not even dependent on whether the drugs work or not – average cancer survival rates have not improved since 1920.

Over the past three decades, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved more than 200 cancer drugs - but for the most part, they were nothing but expensive poison.9 10

Overwhelmingly, oncology drugs do not improve survival rates. They also regularly give patients OTHER CANCERS - what the industry calls “chemotherapy-induced metastasis.”11 Tamoxifen - a commonly prescribed chemotherapy drug marketed for breast cancer - concurrently increases a woman’s risk of developing uterine cancer by two to seven times.12

The drug manufacturer AstraZeneca has recorded more than $68 billion in profits from this drug 13.

In the US, cancer drugs, more than any other drug class, do not have to demonstrate safety, efficacy or survival benefit to be brought to market. In their oncology drug division, the FDA allows new drugs to be brought to market (advertised and sold to desperate patients) on preliminary data more than any other drug division. 14

In the US it is legal for pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to customers. source: IBJ

Public health agencies including the FDA, NIH and CDC (all under HHS) are all captured by industry

About half of the FDA’s seven-billion-dollar budget is funded BY THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY. This has incentivized the FDA to prioritize new drug approvals over ensuring efficacy or safety. 15 16 The 2012 “breakthrough law” allowed industry to design their clinical trials to be as “efficient as possible,” meaning they could now minimizing the number of participants needed, shorten their study lengths and measure variables unrelated to survival benefit.

While oncology clinical trials previously assessed survival benefit of all new drugs over standard of care treatment, survival benefit is not assessed at all in today’s clinical trials – they only assess tumor growth size. If a new drug can demonstrate in an standard eight-week clinical trial that the average increase of tumor growth on their new drug is less than twenty percent, the product is seen as a success and can be brought to market.

The FDA approved a similar “breakthrough law” for medical devices in 2018. source: aami.org

With the 2012 new breakthrough law, the FDA approved 157 new cancer drugs in ten years.17 These drugs are fast-tracked by the FDA from clinical results overwhelmingly based on small, single studies with no randomization or control groups that do not demonstrate any survival benefit.18

The oncology drug Ibrance, a kinase inhibitor “indicated” for women with advanced, metastatic breast cancer, was one of these “breakthrough” drugs brought to market on supposed “promising preliminary data”. The manufacturer, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, saw its profits increase 54% in just one quarter from Ibrance. But when the clinical trial results were finally released, it showed that there was no survival benefit from the drug in study participants.19

Despite zero clinical benefit – Ibrance is still on the market, costs roughly $10,000 per month for patients and made Pfizer $4.4 billion in revenue last year – a sizeable share of their total $63.6 billion revenue in 2024.20 Drugs like Ibrance that demonstrate no survival benefit have made more than $50 billion in profits for drug makers in the United States.

Patients who receive a cancer diagnosis are likely to die at the same age whether they receive “standard cancer treatment” or not. 21

Pharmaceutical products like oncology drugs are overwhelmingly non-curative and dangerous. Prescription drugs and their adverse effects are one of the leading causes of death around the world.22

Regardless of the failure of President Nixon’s 1975 “War on Cancer” declaration, the average cancer patient in the United States is each worth $350K and for this reason, the pharmaceutical industry spends more on lobbying than any other industry. 23

Today’s field of oncology with it’s “personalized medicine,” gene therapies and genetics programs is exciting for transhumanists and our billionaire oligarchs - the opportunity for complete control over a possible massive genetic data goldmine.

US Healthcare is one of the most profitable ventures available today

The global financial market and its major actors have massive financial stakes in seeing out the growth of disease burden and cancer incidence. Blackrock is the largest investor in the three biggest pharmaceutical companies - Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Pfizer. 24 They are hedging their bets that we will all develop cancer, not be able to change anything about what is causing it and instead turn to their toxic and useless drugs to save us.

This is exactly why billionaires like the Tischs, the Gates, the Googles and the Langones invest massively not only in the multi-trillion dollar healthcare market – but also invest in cancer research and “treatment”, cancer centers (for study participants) as well as advocacy groups (to shape policy). Because based on their financial predictions, the field of cancer treatment will be their biggest rate of return.

They are not interested whatsoever in any cures for cancer – none of this “treatment and management” of chronic disease is curative. The “healthcare” industry is rooted in care “management” – putting all of us on as many drugs as possible, for as long as possible.

But along with the already longstanding consolidation of medicine with oil and gas – billionaires today know that the next consolidation now includes another gold mine – your electronic health, biometric and genetic data.

The transhumanists have taken over and they are making a killing.

- Jennifer Koonings MS, MS, PMHNP, BSN

Read more:

“Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime” by Peter C Gotzsche

“Metabolical” by Robert H. Lustig

Katie Deming MD on youtube

References:

1. St. Fleur, N. Listen: How one 1910 report curtailed Black medical education for over a century. Stat news.

2. Hess, J., Bednarz, D., Bae, J. & Pierce, J. Petroleum and health care: evaluating and managing health care’s vulnerability to petroleum supply shifts. Am. J. Public Health 101, 1568–1579 (2011).

3. Mikulic, M. Global Pharmaceutical Industry - Statistics & Facts. https://www.statista.com/topics/1764/global-pharmaceutical-industry/ (2024).

4. Bray, F. et al. Global cancer statistics 2022: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA. Cancer J. Clin. 74, 229–263 (2024).

5. Global Cancer Burden Growing, amidst Mounting Need for Services. https://www.who.int/news/item/01-02-2024-global-cancer-burden-growing--amidst-mounting-need-for-services (2024).

6. Kliemann, N. et al. Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms. Br. J. Cancer 127, 14–20 (2022).

7. The Use of Medicines in the U.S. 2024: Usage and Spending Trends and Outlook to 2028. https://www.iqvia.com/insights/the-iqvia-institute/reports-and-publications/reports/the-use-of-medicines-in-the-us-2024 (2024).

8. Oncology Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 366.24 Billion By 2034. https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/oncology-drugs-market-size-to-reach-usd-366-24-billion-by-2034 (2025).

9. Jazowski, S. A., Nayak, R. K. & Dusetzina, S. B. The high costs of anticancer therapies in the USA: challenges, opportunities and progress. Nat. Rev. Clin. Oncol. 21, 888–899 (2024).

10. Parikh, R. B. et al. Exposure to US Cancer Drugs With Lack of Confirmed Benefit After US Food and Drug Administration Accelerated Approval. JAMA Oncol. 9, 567 (2023).

11. Karagiannis, G. S., Condeelis, J. S. & Oktay, M. H. Chemotherapy-induced metastasis: mechanisms and translational opportunities. Clin. Exp. Metastasis 35, 269–284 (2018).

12. Emons, G., Mustea, A. & Tempfer, C. Tamoxifen and Endometrial Cancer: A Janus-Headed Drug. Cancers 12, 2535 (2020).

13. Langreth, R., Meghjani, T. & Dottle, R. Cancer Drugs Cost More Than Ever. They Often Don’t Extend Lives. Bloomberg (2025).

14. Naci, H. et al. Overall survival benefits of cancer drugs initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on the basis of immature survival data: a retrospective analysis. Lancet Oncol. 25, 760–769 (2024).

15. Siena, L. M., Papamanolis, L., Siebert, M. J., Bellomo, R. K. & Ioannidis, J. P. A. Industry Involvement and Transparency in the Most Cited Clinical Trials, 2019-2022. JAMA Netw. Open 6, e2343425 (2023).

16. Schott, G. et al. The financing of drug trials by pharmaceutical companies and its consequences: part 2: a qualitative, systematic review of the literature on possible influences on authorship, access to trial data, and trial registration and publication. Dtsch. Arzteblatt Int. 107, 295–301 (2010).

17. Michaeli, D. T. & Michaeli, T. Breakthrough Therapy Cancer Drugs and Indications With FDA Approval: Development Time, Innovation, Trials, Clinical Benefit, Epidemiology, and Price. J. Natl. Compr. Canc. Netw. 22, e237110 (2024).

18. Gloy, V. et al. The evidence base of US Food and Drug Administration approvals of novel cancer therapies from 2000 to 2020. Int. J. Cancer 152, 2474–2484 (2023).

19. Liu, A. ASCO: Pfizer’s Ibrance Fails to Extend Lives in Newly Diagnosed Breast Cancer. Will Doctors Switch Gears to Novartis, Lilly? https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/novo-cashes-fda-national-priority-voucher-extra-speedy-review-high-dose-wegovy (2022).

20. Pfizer 2024 Annual Review. https://annualreview.pfizer.com/assets/pdfs/pfizer-performance-2024.pdf (2024).

21. Langreth, R., Rutherford, F. & Meghjani, T. Americans Are Paying Billions to Take Drugs That Don’t Work. https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/americans-are-taking-drugs-that-dont-work-and-paying-billions (2024).

22. Gøtzsche, P. C. Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death. https://brownstone.org/articles/prescription-drugs-are-the-leading-cause-of-death/ (2024).

23. Wouters, O. J. Lobbying Expenditures and Campaign Contributions by the Pharmaceutical and Health Product Industry in the United States, 1999-2018. JAMA Intern. Med. 180, 688–697 (2020).

24. Banal-Estañol, A., Newham, M. & Seldeslachts, J. Common Ownership in the U.S. Pharmaceutical Industry: A Network Analysis. Antitrust Bull. 66, 68–99 (2021).